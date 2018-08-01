Up to 200,000 euros of funding for SMEs developing robotic technologies

Are you an SME developing robotic technologies? You could apply for funding of up to 200,000 euros to develop an innovative solution to challenges.

The funding is delivered by the ESMERA project (European SMEs Robotics Applications). ESMERA works to unlock the innovation potential of roboticsSMEs. It is funded by the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

If your SME is successful, you will get a chance to implement, apply and prove new technologies that address real-life problems and already have a market.

The challenges

Key European companies have defined eight challenges that need innovative robotics solutions. The challenges apply to four areas:

Find out about more about the challenges.

Who can apply?

As an SME, you can propose a solution on your own or form a small consortium (up to two partners), with R&D organisations or other companies.

Why apply?

If your idea is selected, you will receive industrial leadership, business support and funding to take your project from idea to market.

The testing and evaluation phase will last nine months.

The mentoring and support will be provided by three facilitators in robotics: Blue Ocean Robotics, COMAU, and R U Robots.

You will have access to high-tech robotic equipment and expertise from Four robotics Competence Centers:

The selection process

You should apply before 31st October 2018. In phase 1, 16 projects will be selected to compete in proving their concept. In phase 2, 8 winners will be selected.

If you need support in engaging with this opportunity, especially in building your consortium, get in touch with the European Team.

More information on the ESMERA website.

Click here for more EU funding opportunities.

