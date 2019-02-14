Up 14.4 per cent: successful start to the year for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has had a successful start to the new year, with the Hannover-based brand handing over 39,500 vehicles to customers worldwide in January. This represents an increase of 14.4 per cent over the same month last year. With 26,700 vehicles delivered, the European core markets accounted for more than two thirds of the total monthly volume (+24.9 per cent).

Heinz-Jürgen Löw, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ”We have made an excellent start to 2019. I am especially pleased that we were able to achieve significant growth in deliveries in our European core markets. We have thus successfully continued the positive development of the last quarter. Our plants in Hannover and Poland are running at full speed. We are confident that the positive trend will continue over the next few months.”

Europe

The strong delivery volume of 26,700 vehicles in Western Europe was mainly driven by the five core markets:

Germany: 10,000 vehicles (+29.6 per cent)

UK: 2,800 vehicles (+12.7 per cent)

Spain: 1,500 vehicles (+89.2 per cent)

France: 1,200 vehicles (+5.4 per cent)

Italy: 900 vehicles (+18.1 per cent)

With a total of 3,850 vehicle deliveries (+40.6 per cent), the Eastern European markets also made a significant contribution to the brand’s monthly sales volume.

North and South America

In Mexico (North American market) and the South American markets, fewer vehicles have been handed over to customers than in January in January 2018:

Mexico: 600 vehicles (-7.8 per cent)

South America: 3,600 vehicles (-27.1 per cent)

SOURCE: Volkswagen