Universal Media teams with Blink Charging to launch first “EV Totem” installations in Salt Lake City

Blink Charging Co., a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has collaborated with Universal Media to launch the EV Totem concept

Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has collaborated with Universal Media to launch the EV Totem concept – an advanced combination of Blink’s innovative EV charging solutions with elevated, dual-sided digital media displays, redefining EV-integrated media experiences.”

The EV Totem units are installed and are now available to drivers at Mountain View Village, a high-traffic retail and lifestyle destination in Salt Lake City, Utah, marking the first step in Blink and Universal Media’s joint strategy to expand EV Totem installations to additional high-traffic locations.

The EV Totem introduces an advanced approach to EV-integrated media, with elevated screens for optimal visibility and advanced analytics that provide real-time insights for brands and property partners.

This collaboration provides reliable charging for EV drivers while delivering a dynamic media experience through EV Totem’s dual 55-inch high-definition digital display set seven feet above the ground for optimal visibility, even when vehicles are parked for charging. Real-time, location-based ad targeting and integrated analytics further enhance the value of the EV Totem as a next generation mobility and media platform. For businesses, brands and marketers, EV Totem offers potential opportunities for additional revenue streams and powerful tools for community interaction.

“Blink is proud to collaborate with Universal Media to bring this future-focused innovation to life,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “Together, we’re transforming the EV charging experience to a dynamic media and mobility platform — bringing relevant content to drivers while they charge.”

“The EV Totem is designed to transform EV charging into a smarter, connected platform — one that delivers value for drivers while unlocking new opportunities for brands, property partners, and communities,” said Todd Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Universal Media LLC.

SOURCE: Blink Charging