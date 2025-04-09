Unit sales for the Traton Group decreased to 73,100 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Scania sold around 16% fewer vehicles than in the prior-year quarter. Unit sales for MAN Truck & Bus decreased by 14%. Both brands were affected by continued subdued customer demand in Europe.

Unit sales for International were down by 12% compared with the prior-year quarter. The US market is continuing to suffer from a low transportation activity. In addition, uncertainties in the market due to the possible impact of tariffs had a negative effect.

In the first quarter of 2025, Volkswagen Truck & Bus once again sold more vehicles than in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 16%. This was attributable in particular to the still strong market for trucks in Brazil. However, there are signs of weakening market momentum in Brazil due to the challenging economic development. By contrast, there is positive development in the Argentinian market, where both Scania and VWTB are active.

