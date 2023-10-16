Unique urban driving pleasure: The all-electric MINI Cooper SE

The future starts now: With impressive performance, comfortable space in compact dimensions and a minimalist design, the new MINI Cooper SE is perfectly equipped for today's urban mobility requirements

With the idea of a vehicle that offers passengers as much space as possible in the interior with compact dimensions, MINI revolutionised individual mobility 64 years ago. Since then, the brand has focused on maximum driving pleasure with a minimum footprint. Characterised by a modern, digital and unmistakable design, the new MINI Cooper SE combines innovative technology with the traditional MINI DNA. In the fifth model generation of the MINI three-door, this includes a new world of digital experiences in the interior as well as modern assistance systems for the mobility of the future.

“The MINI Cooper SE embodies the innovative power of MINI. With its dynamic design, sustainable performance and go-kart feel, it sets new standards in electric mobility,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

All-electric driving fun with an enhanced go-kart feeling.

With 160 kW/218 hp and a maximum torque of 330 Nm, the MINI Cooper SE sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The high-voltage battery with 54.2 kWh energy content placed in the vehicle floor enables a range of 402 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle. The excellent driving dynamics are based on the slightly increased track width as well as a wider wheelbase.

With fast charging with direct current of up to 95 kW, just 30 minutes are enough to charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent. The customer can optimise the charging process at any time with easy-to-understand settings and conveniently view them via the MINI App.

Even more expressiveness thanks to MINI LED headlights with Signature Modes.

Together with the newly designed octagonal front grille, the iconic round headlights define the striking face of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE. LED headlights with optional light signatures emphasise the vehicle’s character and enhance its individual expression. The differently designed light modes start and end with a specially orchestrated welcome or goodbye animation.

The compact silhouette is characterised by typical MINI proportions. These include short overhangs, a short bonnet and a contrasting long wheelbase. This exciting appearance makes the MINI Cooper SE stand out in the urban jungle with classic design features and a contemporary aesthetic. The new, modern MINI design also characterises the clear surfaces of the rear section with flush tail lights.

Reduced to the essentials, the new MINI Cooper SE gains not only a strong presence and increased dynamics, but also additional efficiency. Thanks to the further optimised aerodynamic properties, the vehicle achieves a cW value of 0.28.

Emotional design in the interior for an immersive user experience.

The new minimalist interior in the MINI Cooper SE impresses with digital, immersive and warm characteristics. Fewer components, which are cleverly designed and implemented to a high standard, successfully transport the famous design of the classic Mini into the present. The purist interior of the new MINI is structured by the round OLED display, the characteristic toggle switch bar and the newly designed steering wheel. The curved dashboard is made of textile surfaces for the first time and characterises the feel-good atmosphere of the new MINI Cooper SE.

In the cockpit, the central, high-resolution OLED display sets a new standard. The new central instrument is both an experience and a comfort centre, and in the new MINI Cooper SE it moves closer to the driver for convenient operation.

Numerous functions such as navigation, telephony and entertainment can be operated with the brand’s first fully-fledged voice assistant. The voice-controlled interaction takes place on the round OLED display in the form of an animation of graphic elements, typography and an avatar.

MINI Experience Modes and four newly designed trims offer a wide range of customisation options.

The MINI Experience Modes give the interior even more expressiveness through new solutions and take individualisation in the MINI Cooper SE to a new level. Each mode has specially designed backgrounds that look lively and high-quality with the greatest possible freedom from distraction. The MINI Projector can be used to immerse the dashboard in atmospheric colour worlds and patterns that are matched to the Experience Mode selected. The unique, immersive experience of projection, ambient lighting and MINI Interaction Unit extends into the door panels.

New driver assistance systems make everyday driving easier.

With 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround cameras, the MINI Parking Assistant Plus simplifies parking and can identify possible parking spaces more clearly. TheExplore Mode also offers a unique solution for the vehicle segment. This allows the new MINI Cooper SE to be easily controlled and parked from the outside using a smartphone if the space at the side is too small for entry.

Once parked, the Remote 360 option allows the surroundings of the parked vehicle to be viewed via the MINI App, thus increasing safety. Shared moments can be captured by the snapshot function of the interior camera and transferred to the smartphone via WiFi Direct. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus option also turns the smartphone into a digital key and facilitates car sharing. Numerous individual vehicle settings can be stored in this way, each ensuring a personalised vehicle experience.

SOURCE: BMW Group