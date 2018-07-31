Unique, sporty, passionate: Volkswagen presents classic cars and the automotive future at Classic Days 2018

Volkswagen Classic will showcase six carefully selected vehicles at the Classic Days classic car and motor festival held at Schloss Dyck in Jüchen from 3 to 5 August. Volkswagen Classic is sending three rare prototypes to Jüchen for the 13th edition of this classic car event: the Golf Mk3 A59 ‘Rallye’ and the twin-engine Golf Mk2 ‘Pikes Peak’, both motorsport vehicles, together with the elegant Volkswagen Type 3 convertible. In addition, the rare Volkswagen SP 2 will bring a touch of Brazilian exoticism to the Rhineland, while a convertible 1303 Beetle and a ‘Yellow Black Racer’ promise summertime driving fun.

The sound of engines reverberating around the entire site, all sorts of interesting exhibits from eleven decades of automotive history and historic motorsport combined with themed paddocks, music and lifestyle – the automotive garden party held against the backdrop of the historic Schloss Dyck moated castle is known as the ‘German Goodwood’. And once again in 2018, the Classic Days’ vibrant mix of motorsport, open-air museum, Concours d’Élegance and enthusiasts coming together will attract tens of thousands of visitors to Schloss Dyck.

Open-air dreams in the Classic Corner area

Summertime is convertible time, so Volkswagen Classic is presenting two newly restored convertibles at its stand in the Classic Corner paddock. The good-as-new Type 3 convertible in Golf Blue dating from 1961 is a dream convertible. The open version of the Volkswagen 1500 was the successful symbiosis of tried and test and further refined Volkswagen technology and Karmann expertise in the area of convertible tops. The four-seater convertible never went into mass production – only a few handcrafted models were ever made.

The US version of a convertible 1303 Beetle likewise comes from the Volkswagen Osnabrück automobile collection. The 1.6-litre Beetle with 37 kW (50 PS) and built in 1980 was recently comprehensively restored and sports a fresh coat of Metallic Viper Green paintwork.

Colourful and exotic

The 1974 Volkswagen SP 2 will certainly be an exotic sight in the Rhineland region. The SP 2 was manufactured by Karmann Ghia do Brasil in São Paulo between 1972 and 1976. The sporty coupé with a rear engine is based on the undercarriage of the Volkswagen 1600 Type 3. The racy Brazilian with 48 kW (65 PS) was unfortunately never introduced in the European market. The SP 2 featured at the Classic Days is an especially rare sight to be seen on European soil due to its restored original Violetta Pop paintwork.

Another vehicle with eye-catching paintwork in the Classic Corner is the yellow and black Beetle GSR, one of just 3,500 of this model produced in 1973. Based on the Volkswagen 1303 S with a 1.6-litre engine offering 50 PS, this marked the pinnacle of the Beetle model history in the 1970s. The GSR caused a stir at the time because it was feared that people might see the Saturn Yellow and Matt Black paintwork as an invitation to drive fast. It is now a much sought-after classic.

The Yellow Black Racer will feature in the Passion Pace Performance special Autostadt race alongside the Volkswagen SP 2.

Motorsport rarities in the Racing Legends

The event’s Racing Legends sees historic racing and rally vehicles reviving the motorsport of yesteryear on a cordoned off 2.8-kilometre circuit. Volkswagen Classic is putting two unique rally vehicles into this event.

The Golf Mk3 A59 ‘Rallye’ from 1993 in the New Drivers’ Paddock will be a treat for everyone, not just rally fans. The vehicle boasting 202 kW (275 PS) was commissioned by Volkswagen Motorsport and constructed by the company Schmidt in Cadolzburg. The Golf Mk3 A59 ‘Rallye’ is roadworthy once more following a comprehensive overhaul and will hit the road again for the first time in the Racing Legends.

Another one-of-a-kind to be seen at Schloss Dyck is the twin-engine Golf ‘Pikes Peak’, the car with which professional rally driver Jochi Kleint entered the 1987 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the world’s toughest hill climb, for Volkswagen Motorsport. Based on the Golf Mk2 GTI 16V, this prototype drew on the power of two engine units that operated independently of one another, offering this powerful Golf maximum output of 480 kW (652 PS). Jochi Kleint will line up again with the power Golf for the special races in the New Drivers’ Paddock.

Germany premiere for a Pikes Peak legend at Schloss Dyck

Volkswagen will also take things into the future at the Classic Days with the 500 kW (680 PS) I.D. R Pikes Peak1 celebrating its Germany premiere at Schloss Dyck. This entirely electrically powered racing car not only set a new record for electric racing cars in the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June with Romain Dumas (F) behind the wheel – it also set a new all-time record of 7:57.148 minutes. The I.D. R Pikes Peak also recently reduced the electric vehicle record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to 43.86 seconds. The Autostadt will showcase the double record holder in the Passion Pace Performance exhibition held on ‘Sophoren Allee’.