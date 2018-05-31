Unbeatable! Škoda octavia crowned Car Of The Year at the 2018 Auto Trader Awards

The ŠKODA Octavia has expanded its remarkable trophy haul by clinching yet another industry title. The brand’s best-selling model in the UK eclipsed all its competitors to be named Auto Trader New Car of the Year 2018. And to make it a double delight for ŠKODA, the Superb was also named Auto Trader Family Car of the Year.

Unlike other industry awards, the Auto Trader Awards are voted for by visitors and readers of Auto Trader rather than a panel of journalists. More than 40,000 site users took part in the judging process, with owners rating and scoring their cars and ownership experiences. Participants were asked to rate their car across 16 different criteria ranging from reliability, performance and appearance through to features and running costs. The Octavia – which was extensively updated last year – recorded the highest scores and finished ahead of the second placed BMW 1-Series and third placed Peugeot 3008.

Commenting on the Octavia’s award win, Ivan Aistrop, Auto Trader’s Road Test Editor, said: “It’s easy to see why Britain’s car owners have voted the Octavia as their overall New Car of the Year. It offers an incredibly appealing mix of practicality, quality and affordability, and it’s also good to drive, well equipped and full of clever features to make everyday life easier. As all-rounders go, they don’t get much better than this.”

ŠKODA also triumphed in the Family Car category, comfortably seeing off tough competition to take the sector title. Like the Octavia, the Superb is no stranger to award silverware, with this latest Auto Trader accolade being its 31st industry title since its introduction in 2015.

“The Superb is a great family car.” commented Ivan Aistrop, Auto Trader’s Road Test Editor. “Family life is demanding, so you need your family car to help make life a little easier every step of the way. The Superb is packed with lots of clever labour-saving little features, and it’s also massive, with plenty of space for your brood, and all their stuff. Impressive quality, lots of luxury kit and a sophisticated driving experience all help, too. No wonder owners love it.”

Combined, the Octavia and Superb have secured more than 45 industry awards over the course of the last four years – making them two of the most decorated models in the brand’s history. The Octavia remains ŠKODA’s biggest selling model in the UK with 20,493 registrations in the UK in 2017, while the Superb continues to grow its sector share with 10,810 units registered in 2017.

