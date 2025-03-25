UltraSense Systems introduces UltraSwitch: The future of automotive door switches

UltraSense Systems, a leader in innovative smart surfaces technology, is revolutionizing the automotive industry with the launch of UltraSwitch, the world’s first solid-state Pillar Switch for doors

UltraSense Systems, a leader in innovative smart surfaces technology, is revolutionizing the automotive industry with the launch of UltraSwitch, the world’s first solid-state Pillar Switch for doors. This groundbreaking product replaces traditional mechanical door switches, offering automotive manufacturers an opportunity to modernize their vehicle designs while enhancing user experience through sleek, handle-free interfaces.

UltraSwitch is a cutting-edge, fully integrated touch and force sensing solution embedded directly into the car’s glass pillar. Designed for electric vehicles (EVs) that emphasize clean lines and futuristic aesthetics, UltraSwitch eliminates the bulky, outdated mechanical handles and buttons that have been standard in vehicles for decades. Its innovative design includes customizable light indicators that guide users to interact with the sensor, triggering a smooth, intuitive door release with just a touch.

“UltraSwitch is not just a product; it’s a game-changer in the evolution of automotive interfaces,” said Mo Li, PhD, VP Systems and Products at UltraSense Systems. “As the automotive industry continues to move toward electric and smart vehicles, UltraSwitch offers OEMs the perfect solution to differentiate their products. It combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design, offering a seamless user experience while reducing manufacturing complexity and costs.”

Unlike traditional mechanical switches that are susceptible to wear, freezing, and water ingress, UltraSwitch boasts increased durability thanks to its lack of moving parts. It also helps reduce manufacturing costs by eliminating the need for complex cutouts and components associated with traditional door handles. With support for customizable touch sensing, force sensing, haptic feedback, and LED backlight for different vehicle configurations, UltraSwitch is poised to be the go-to solution for modern, high-performance vehicles.

UltraSense Systems’ UltraSwitch will be available for sampling and integration now, offering a modern and cost-effective solution that meets the evolving demands of the automotive market.

SOURCE: UltraSense Systems