UltraSense Systems and Mankiewicz redefine the future of automotive interiors with next-gen ShyTech smart surfaces

UltraSense Systems, a next-generation Tier 2 supplier of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) systems and modules, and Mankiewicz, a global leader in high-performance coating systems, today announced a collaboration to modernize vehicle interiors and exteriors with cost-effective, seamless smart surface solutions.

The partnership combines Mankiewicz’s INSIGHT ShyTech® hidden-until-lit coating technology with UltraSense Systems’ integrated HMI controllers, creating a powerful solution that replaces traditional mechanical buttons and switches with sleek, intuitive, and highly functional surfaces. This approach not only enhances user experience but also simplifies manufacturing, reduces system complexity, and delivers the futuristic, premium designs consumers expect.

“As a Tier 2 provider building HMI systems and modules powered by our own integrated controller IC, UltraSense Systems enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to achieve modern, elegant surfaces without the compromises of mechanical components,” said Mo Maghsoudnia, CEO of UltraSense Systems. “By combining our HMI Systems/Modules with Mankiewicz’s INSIGHT ShyTech coatings, automakers gain the most cost-effective and stylish path to interior and exterior modernization.”

“INSIGHT ShyTech transforms ordinary surfaces into dynamic design elements by making icons and controls visible only when needed,” said Paul Hahler, Color and Technology specialist, Mankiewicz. “Together with UltraSense Systems, we are delivering a unique combination of innovative coatings and smart HMI technology that helps automakers create futuristic cabins that are both functional and cost-conscious.”

With consumer demand shifting toward minimalist, technology-forward vehicle cabins, the Mankiewicz–UltraSense collaboration offers automakers a turnkey solution that blends design freedom, functionality, and premium user experience.

SOURCE: UltraSense Systems