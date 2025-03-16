UL Solutions to develop an advanced automotive electromagnetic compatibility laboratory in Japan

UL Solutions plans to establish a state-of-the-art automotive electromagnetic compatibility testing laboratory in the Tokai region, co-located with Japan’s major automotive companies

UL Solutions Inc., a global leader in applied safety science, today announced plans to develop a new advanced automotive electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) laboratory in Toyota City, Japan, to provide testing to help manufacturers protect against electromagnetic interference that can cause critical systems in vehicles, like braking and engine control, to malfunction.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with more complex electronic components and faster processing speeds, which can lead to increased electromagnetic interference. EMC testing measures performance and reliability levels and helps manufacturers demonstrate adherence to global standards, enable legal market entry worldwide, and safeguard against malfunctions caused by interference. Demand for automotive EMC testing is expected to continue to expand and, as a top automotive manufacturing hub, Japan is a key market.

“Expanding our operations in Japan enhances our capacity and ability to deliver innovative science-based, independent EMC services,” said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. “Our new facility is strategically positioned to support both the domestic market and the growing demands of international exports.”

The facility, formally known as the UL Solutions Automotive Technology and Innovation Center, is expected to open during the second half of 2026, and will be developed in Japan’s Tokai region, a center for the automotive industry and a key customer base. It is expected to be one of the few EMC laboratories in Japan equipped to conduct high-voltage, high-current and high-torque testing, which can help simulate real-world operating conditions for various electronic devices and systems.

The development of the new testing laboratory by UL Solutions aligns strategically with Japan’s leadership in the global automotive sector. With 2023 production at around 9 million vehicles, Japan ranks as the third largest vehicle manufacturer globally.1 This development coincides with the rising automotive EMC testing market, which, according to Market Research Guru, was valued at an estimated $1.7 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030.2 The new facility will help address this increasing demand for advanced testing capabilities to help manufacturers demonstrate compliance with evolving automotive standards and technological innovations.

The planned 25,000 square-foot facility is expected to feature extremely high-voltage chambers capable of handling a maximum of 25,000 RPM, over 3,500 torque and a power supply delivering up to 1,500 volts and 1,000 amp. High-voltage, high-current and high-torque testing can help simulate real-world operating conditions for various electronic devices and systems.

“Japan stands as a pillar of the global automotive industry,” said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, UL Solutions. “The development of our advanced EMC testing laboratory in Japan further elevates our world-class testing capabilities, serving both the automotive industry and its suppliers. This strategic investment is expected to help solidify our comprehensive support for customers, helping them to confidently plan and execute successful vehicle market launches.”

The planned advanced automotive EMC laboratory in Toyota City will complement existing UL Solutions automotive EMC testing laboratories in Japan, including the Automotive Technology Center in Miyoshi City. It will also become part of a broader network of UL Solutions facilities staffed by knowledgeable EMC experts. These facilities are located in key automotive hubs in Asia and around the world, including India, Italy, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S.

SOURCE: UL Solutions