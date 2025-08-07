UL Solutions becomes first testing, inspection and certification company to join Eclipse Foundation’s Software Defined Working Group

UL Solutions has become the first testing, inspection and certification company to join the Eclipse Foundation’s Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, has become the first testing, inspection and certification company to join the Eclipse Foundation’s Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group, where it will contribute insight into the safe and secure adoption of open source software for automotive applications.

“UL Solutions is honored to be a key contributor to the Eclipse Foundation’s work and help advance automotive innovation,” said Dr. Florian Schmidt, general manager of the Software Intensive Systems group at UL Solutions. “Robust and secure software is foundational to vehicle safety, with open source software as a critical driver of innovation in the automotive sector. By collaborating across the industry, we can proactively identify emerging trends and mitigate security vulnerabilities before they escalate into operational risks.”

An international non-profit organization that provides a vendor-neutral environment for open source software collaboration and innovation, the Eclipse Foundation formed its SDV Working Group to provide a forum for individuals and organizations to build and promote open source software and open collaboration models needed to support in-vehicle and around the vehicle systems development and deployment.

The automotive sector is shifting from legacy architectures to a fully integrated, SDV development model that centralizes computing and enables continuous over-the-air updates—both foundational to reducing complexity and enabling continuous innovation. This transformation relies heavily on software, specifically open-source software, which offers several advantages, including accelerating time to market, reducing costs and improving security and transparency.

“Collaboration is core to building secure, open source automotive platforms that the industry can trust,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Our governance model is designed to bring OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and technology leaders together in true partnership. We’re pleased to welcome UL Solutions to the Eclipse Foundation and to the Eclipse SDV Working Group as we continue advancing this important initiative.”

As software defined vehicles drive growth and present new challenges in the automotive industry, UL Solutions helps the industry address these obstacles through its Software Intensive Systems practice, guiding manufacturers across the product lifecycle with consulting, training, assessments and engineering services by helping automotive manufacturers and suppliers redesign automotive engineering value streams, increasing efficiency while helping ensure software-defined vehicles are safe, secure and continuously updateable.

SOURCE: UL