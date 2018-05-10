UK pricing and specification announced for refreshed Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon and Estate line-up

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon and Estate are now available to order, with prices starting from just £33,180 for the petrol-powered C 200 SE Saloon. Prices for the C 200 SE Estate start at £34,380. The Mercedes-AMG C 43 Saloon is priced from £49,675, while the Estate starts at £50,875.

The updated C-Class features a range of new, more efficient diesel and petrol engines. A 12.3-inch digital cockpit display is now optionally available which, together with a 10.25-inch infotainment display, further enhances the luxurious cabin. The latest in driving assistance technology is also available as an option, making the C-Class driving experience even more stress-free.

The C 200, available in rear-wheel or 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, features an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with EQ Boost. EQ Boost uses a 48-volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator – the system adds 14 hp to the car’s overall output. It has an output of 184 hp and 280 Nm, and can achieve up to 46.3 mpg (4MATIC: 42.2 mpg) on the combined cycle while emitting 136 g/km of CO 2 (144 g/km if specified with optional 19-inch alloy wheels; 4MATIC: 148 g/km or 156 g/km).

The C 220 d uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine (codenamed OM654), which was first seen in the E-Class. It generates 194 hp and and 400 Nm, while delivering up to 61.4 mpg (combined) and CO 2 emissions from 117 g/km.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC uses a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo petrol engine, with an increased output of 390 hp (+23) and 520 Nm of torque (+44). It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.7 seconds (4.8 seconds for the estate) and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The saloon can deliver up to 30.4 combined mpg and emits 213 g/km of CO 2 , while the estate can achieve 29.4 mpg and emits 220 g/km.

All models come as standard with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

SE models come as standard with Agility Control comfort suspension; 17-inch alloy wheels; Collision Prevention Assist Plus; reversing camera; Audio 20 with 10.25-inch media display; heated front seats; DAB radio; SD card-based navigation system; and Speedtronic cruise control.

For an additional £1,650, the Sport trim line adds comfort suspension lowered by 15 mm; LED high performance headlights; and sports seats upholstered in Artico man-made leather.

AMG Line standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels; sports suspension; AMG bodystyling; AMG sports seats in Artico leather and Dinamica microfibre; and sports braking system with perforated front brake discs. AMG Line is available for £1,495 over Sport models.

The C 43 comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels; AMG Ride Control sports suspension; ‘BITURBO 4MATIC’ lettering on front wings; AMG bodystyling; black mirror housings; Artico leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery with red contrast stitching; and red seat belts.

A performance exhaust can be added to the C 43 for £1,000. The Exterior Carbon Fibre package can be specified for £1,260, while AMG performance seats can be added for £1,405.

The Premium equipment line is available on all models for £2,795 and includes a 12.3-inch cockpit display; ambient lighting, with a choice of 64 colours; Comand Online; Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System; and wireless phone charging.

The Premium Plus line contains everything in the Premium package, and adds Burmester surround sound system; Keyless-Go Comfort package; and a panoramic glass sunroof. It’s available for £4,995.

The optional Driving Assistance package (£1,695) comprises Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; BAS Plus with Cross-traffic Assist; Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Stop&Go Pilot; Pre-Safe Brake with pedestrian detection; and Pre-Safe Plus.

The Airmatic Dynamic Handling package costs £895 and adds air suspension, enabling the driver to adapt the suspension set-up according to the road conditions.

Trim CO 2 (g/km) OTR price (£) P11D (£) Road fund licence (£) BIK tax rate (%) Saloon C 200 Saloon SE 140 33,180 32,920 205 29 Sport 140 34,830 34,830 205 29 AMG Line 136 36,325 36,065 205 29 C 200 4MATIC Saloon AMG Line 148 37,925 37,665 515 32 C 220 d Saloon SE 121 35,690 35,430 205 29 Sport 121 37,340 37,080 205 29 AMG Line 117 38,835 38,575 205 30 C 43 4MATIC Saloon – 213 49,675 48,380 1,240 37 Estate C 200 Estate SE 147 34,380 34,120 205 30 Sport 147 36,030 35,770 205 30 AMG Line 142 37,835 37,525 515 31 C 200 4MATIC Estate AMG Line 153 39,435 38,865 515 33 C 220 d Estate SE 128 36,890 36,630 205 30 Sport 128 38,540 38,280 205 30 AMG Line 123 40,345 39,775 515 31 C 43 4MATIC Estate – 219 50,875 49,580 1,240 37



