UK pricing and specification announced for new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

The game-changing new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will be available to order today, priced from £24,350* excl. VAT, for June production.

For the new 2018 model, numerous elements of the Sprinter have been reengineered, improved or enhanced. The range expands considerably with the introduction of front-wheel drive models for the first time. The Sprinter will also be the first series-production vehicle with the 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission, helping to increase efficiency whilst increasing payload.

Range

The core of the model range will remain; three wheelbases, four vehicle lengths, three roof heights, chassis, chassis crewcab, Tourers, and an all-new Tractor Head chassis specifically designed for motorhomes. Four-cylinder and V6 turbocharged commonrail diesel engines remain available alongside 7G-TRONIC PLUS (for RWD models) and 9G-TRONIC automatic transmissions (for FWD models).

Connectivity

The new Sprinter will offer the most advanced connectivity solution ever fitted to a van. Mercedes PRO connect will launch in June 2018 with the arrival of the first new Sprinter models. 18 Services will be available at launch and will offer innovative and class-leading services to customers. The Communication Module, offered as standard, has an in-built LTE SIM-card which offers rapid data transmission between vans, drivers and vehicle managers.

Technical highlights include Eco Monitoring – which allows real time fuel consumption data to be reviewed. Theft Management monitors the alarm and pre-defined geofences to warn against possible thefts. Real time and historic location coordinates can be reviewed and several service and maintenance parameters can be monitored to prevent downtime.

MBUX

Also debuting in the new Sprinter is MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience, technology carried over from the passenger car range, is fitted as standard in conjunction with a 7-inch touch screen; with steering wheel touch pads, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB-in, Media Interface and finally DAB radio for the first time in a Sprinter.

An MBUX head unit with a 10.2-inch touch screen is also available. All MBUX headunits are available with an optional integrated Navigation System with Live Traffic and a range of Mercedes PRO Headunit functions.

Safety

The new Sprinter redefines safety. Again. With Active Brake Assist, the new Sprinter can brake autonomously to help prevent rear-end collisions and collisions with pedestrians.

The Sprinter is the only van available on the market with Active Brake Assist with pedestrian protection included, underlining Mercedes-Benz’ commitment to the safety of drivers and other road users alike. Like the Vito, the new Sprinter will also be fitted with ATTENTION ASSIST drowsiness detection, to prevent fatigue and encourage drivers to drive responsibly with breaks when they get tired.

The Mercedes-Benz Emergency Call system can summon rescue services in the event of an accident whilst Rear Cross Traffic and Exit Alert monitors the rear of the vehicle, and can autonomously brake in the event of an impending collision. In the event of an accident, Sprinter automatically applies its brakes to prevent secondary collisions.

Design

The face of the new Sprinter is enhanced by the addition of optional LED lighting in the traditional Mercedes-Benz style with ‘eagle wing’ design daytime-running lights and the choice of four different front-end designs and reduced styling in line with the new Mercedes-Benz design language.

The interior features a new modular dashboard design allows maximum flexibility – everything from storage, to infotainment to wireless charging is available. The new Sprinter is also available with a host of optional driver assistance features: Distance Pilot DISTRONIC active cruise control is available for the first time in a Sprinter alongside Traffic Sign Assist and HOLD function. In the new Sprinter, even tight spaces become delivery bays with the optional Parking Package with 360° Camera and Park Assistant sensors.

The driver is further supported by optional Drive Away Assist, in the event of acceleration towards stationary objects (for example when exiting a parking bay) a warning appears and speed is limited to 3km/h to minimise damage.

Interior

The interior of the new Sprinter is a completely new design which once again establishes the perfect balance between practical functionality and a class appearance. A diverse range of equipment is available to tailor the interior precisely to the tasks in hand and individual needs.

The scope of equipment for communication and entertainment ranges from the smartphone holder through the Mercedes-Benz User Experience with USB and Bluetooth® interface to the multimedia system with large, high-resolution touchscreen, fast hard-disc navigation with 3D map display and smartphone integration. For pleasant temperatures inside the cockpit, owners can choose between a semi-automatic air conditioning system or automatic climate control, according to their comfort requirements. For selected Tourer models there is a choice of three different roof-mounted air conditioning systems, including one high-end option.

The storage compartment concept has also been revised and implemented as a modular system. This means that storage compartments can optionally be closed with a lid or provided with cup holders, for example.

Standard Spec

Standard specification for the New Sprinter has been upgraded over the outgoing model and now includes significantly enhanced features such as a 7” touchscreen MBUX multimedia system with DAB radio, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, automatic headlights, Keyless Start, electrical power steering, an adjustable multi-function steering wheel with touch control buttons.

Naming Conventions

The new Sprinter will be easy to recognise in all data systems with the introduction of a new model naming policy. Vehicle length will no longer be referred to as Short to Extra-Long, but will instead be known as L1 to L4**, vehicle height will follow H1 to H3*** and additionally the introduction of FWD, RWD and AWD will all appear in the description****.

For example, current Sprinter would be known as Sprinter 314CDI panel van medium, and New Sprinter will be referred to as Sprinter 314CDI panel van L2H2 RWD.

From today (1 March 2018), it will be possible to specify and order a new Sprinter model in the UK. With over 600 items of optional equipment, including special fleet and suspension solutions, the Sprinter can be adapted precisely to your requirements.

The new Sprinter raises the bar in the large van segment once again, just as every model bearing the name ‘Sprinter’ before it. Since 1995, it has defined and re-defined a whole segment numerous times with multiple technological firsts. The Sprinter was the first large van to adopt ESP technology, Crosswind Assist, Euro VI emissions standard, COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist amongst countless other innovations – winning over 80 awards since 1995.

For full pricing and specification, please visit www.mbvans.co.uk or click HERE.

