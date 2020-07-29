UK pricing and specification announced for new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQV

The new Mercedes-Benz EQV is now available to order with prices starting from £70,665 for the EQV 300 Sport, £72,895 for EQV 300 Sport Premium and £77,145 for the EQV 300 Sport Premium Plus.

The EQV is the second Mercedes-Benz from the all-electric EQ brand. With seating for up to seven people, the EQV combines practicality with all the advantages of an electric vehicle.

Thanks to its 90 kWh battery, the EQV’s electric motor can generate 204 hp and 364 Nm. It has a range of up to 213 miles and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in only 45 minutes using a rapid DC charger.

The EQV features the brand’s MBUX infotainment system with EQ-specific features, including important information such as charging current and energy flow. Mercedes me Charge can also be accessed via MBUX which provides access to charging points across Europe without the need for multiple accounts and RFID cards. Mercedes me Charge comprises multiple charging networks, including Polar which is the UK’s largest charging network.

EQ-optimised navigation can also be set via MBUX, which bases its calculation on the fastest route taking into account the shortest charging time. It also informs the driver of nearby charging points.

The Sport model line comes as standard with 17-inch alloy wheels; LED Multibeam LED headlights; Driving Assistance package; MBUX with Navigation Plus; reversing camera; electric sliding doors; easy-pack tailgate; ambient lighting; and eight metre charging cable.

For another £2,230, Sport Premium adds 360° camera; Memory package; EQV Exterior Design package; Table package; and smartphone integration.

At £77,145, the range-topping Sport Premium Plus includes Burmester surround sound system; Airmatic suspension; and 18-inch wheels.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz