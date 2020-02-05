UK new car market falls -7.3% in January, as sector demands clear plan for 2035 ambition

The UK new car market declined -7.3% in the first month of 2020, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 149,279 vehicles left showrooms in January, as continued confusion surrounding diesel and clean air zones and ongoing weak consumer and business confidence continue to affect demand.

Continuing low consumer demand was a key driver behind the decline, with registrations by private buyers down -13.9%, while fleet registrations also fell but by a less significant -2.2%. Registrations of new diesel cars fell for the 34th month, by -36.0% to record the weakest performance since 2000 and just 19.8% share of the market, while petrol demand also declined, by -9.5%.

SOURCE: SMMT