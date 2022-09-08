UK manufacturers leading the charge at Battery Show North America EV tech expo

An alliance of the UK’s leading automotive businesses will head to the USA next week to showcase the latest Electric Vehicle battery innovations to accelerate the global transition towards electrification.

Under the banner of the UK Pavilion, 14 of the UK’s most innovative automotive businesses will exhibit at The Battery Show in Novi, Michigan, USA (September 13-15), as part of a wider campaign to promote Britain’s clean automotive capability to a global audience of manufacturers, investors, and tech businesses.

The collective of businesses exhibiting as part of the UK Pavilion includes names such as Helix, which designs and manufactures high-performance automotive electric and hybrid motor and inverter solutions, along with Reaction Engines’ offering of sustainable thermal management systems which contribute to increased safety in EVs. Other leading representatives include battery enhancement software specialist Breathe Battery Technologies (BBT), Avocet Battery Materials (ABM), the UK’s largest distributor of foils for new battery technologies, plus:

Eatron – experts in AI-enabled battery management software

Paragraf – the first business to mass produce graphene-based next-generation semiconductor devices

Transense – a producer of next-generation Acoustic Wave (SAW) technology used to measure torque, temperature, force, and pressure

RML Group – a world-leader in battery design, development, and production

Electric North East England – an organisation dedicated to promoting the North East of England as a prime location for electrification and battery technology design and production

Delta Cosworth Ltd – an electrified powertrain specialist, based at the world-famous Silverstone Circuit, in the heart of the UK's high-performance technology cluster

Cambridge Vacuum Engineering – an expert in electronic beam and laser welding to support the production of electric vehicle components

Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions – a technology leader in EV battery triaging and remanufacturing of failed battery packs to ensure optimal battery and vehicle performance

TeraView – which offers electrode coating optimisation and inspection capabilities to help improve quality and reduce waste within the battery manufacturing process

Williams Advanced Engineering – synonymous with engineering, this business is driving the electrification trend through innovation in battery material technology

Described as ‘the battery industry’s biggest event’, the three-day exhibition draws over 10,000 attendees annually with 750+ expert suppliers from the automotive electrification supply chain and follows on from the successful European leg of the international event series, which was held in Stuttgart, Germany, in July.

British manufacturing solutions for range anxiety

The event takes place at a crucial time for the electric vehicle industry, as public interest in sustainable transportation continues to grow rapidly. According to The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), new car registration figures earlier this year in the UK showed a 78.7% year-on-year increase in the number of electric models sold, with battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) making up 16.1%.

Crucially, the average range of new battery-operated cars has now also increased to 260 miles per charge. Not only does this underline the significant technological progress that has been made in recent years, but it also represents a major step in overcoming concerns around range anxiety, one of the main obstacles to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

UK EV market in the spotlight

Philippa Oldham, Stakeholder Engagement Director at the Advanced Propulsion Centre, commented: “EV is on a rapid upward trajectory and the UK is ready to lead the way for a mass adoption of battery-powered vehicles, particularly as the world gears up to phase out diesel and petrol internal combustion engines by 2035. Our great British manufacturing and development of cleantech is playing a vital role in the evolution of the EV market, offering greater reliability and extended range capabilities.

“The UK Pavilion provides a unique platform to a diverse mix of established and SME automotive businesses, with each one showcasing the strength of UK clean automotive in a bid to create new opportunities for Britain’s thriving automotive sector.”

Source: APC