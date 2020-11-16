UK: Jaguar Land Rover retailers welcome digital buyers throughout November

Jaguar Land Rover UK is well-placed to keep its retailers operating during England’s second national lockdown, with a complete online and remote ordering system which was first trialled in May 2019. The system was expanded during the first lockdown, and now allows retailers to remain open for business, even while their doors are closed. Online tools include building, buying and ordering any of the Jaguar Land Rover products. As an essential service, the aftersales operations of Jaguar and Land Rover retailers remains open for bookings.

Customers can either configure a brand-new vehicle, or browse stock available throughout the UK retailer network. Vehicles can also be showcased through virtual showrooms, alongside specially created video presentations of all models. Phone and video sales appointments are available so that customers can talk directly to specialist consultants to answer questions and discuss specific needs.

Having been actively trialling a variety of new technologies and services, we’re extremely well-placed to support our retailers with running their sales operations during this lockdown period and beyond. Every step of the car-buying journey can now be completed remotely and safely, from a virtual appointment through to a contactless vehicle handover via ‘click and collect’. We’re delighted that so many of our customers are choosing these additional options. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our retail partners, who have worked with us to develop additional processes that work both for them and for our customers. RAWDON GLOVER, JAGUAR LAND ROVER UK MD

Online customers configuring their new vehicle go through the usual process of picking their engine, trim level and options – across any Jaguar or Land Rover model – before being invited to purchase the vehicle. Offered the option of cash payment, Personal Contract Purchase or Hire Purchase, buyers are then given the opportunity to get a valuation on their current vehicle for part exchange or to make a finance application and put down a deposit. Customers opting for finance plans can see how much extra per month will be added or removed to their plan if they choose to add or remove options, Jaguar Land Rover being the first manufacturer to provide this feature.

Customers are able to either take delivery of new and used vehicles through ‘Jaguar To You’ and ‘Land Rover To You’ services or benefit from a click and collect service. Vehicle handovers are conducted with strict social distancing measures in place, ensuring ultimate safety and convenience.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover