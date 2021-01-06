UK: Jaguar and Land Rover retailers continue to welcome digital buyers throughout January

Jaguar Land Rover UK continues to be well-placed in keeping its retailers operating during a third national lockdown, with a complete online and remote ordering system which was first introduced in May 2019. The system was expanded during the first lockdown, and allows retailers to remain open for business, even while their doors are closed. Online tools include the build, purchase and order of any Jaguar or Land Rover vehicles. As an essential service, the service and repair operations of Jaguar and Land Rover UK retailers remains open for bookings.

Customers can either configure a brand-new vehicle or browse new and used stock available throughout the UK retailer network. Vehicles can also be viewed through virtual showrooms, alongside specially created video presentations of all models. Phone and video sales appointments are available so that customers can talk directly to specialist consultants to answer questions and discuss specific needs.

Online customers configuring their new vehicle go through the usual process of picking their engine, trim level and options – across any Jaguar or Land Rover model – before being invited to purchase the vehicle. Offered the option of cash payment, Personal Contract Purchase or Hire Purchase, buyers are then given the opportunity to get a valuation on their current vehicle for part exchange or to make a finance application and put down a deposit. Customers opting for finance plans can see how much extra per month will be added or removed to their plan if they choose to add or remove options, Jaguar Land Rover being the first manufacturer to provide this feature.

The ‘Jaguar on Demand’ and ‘Land Rover Anywhere’ online services enable customers to complete full 360-degree video walk arounds, order and take delivery of a new or used vehicle. Vehicle handovers are conducted with strict social distancing measures in place, ensuring ultimate safety and convenience.

To view the latest 21MY enhancements to the Jaguar line up, customers can watch a pre-recorded Virtual Premier on the Jaguar website: https://www.jaguar.co.uk/virtual-premiere-live.html

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover