UK: IAM RoadSmart is ready to drive road safety forward

As part of its ongoing mission to reduce the number of people killed and injured on our roads, the UK’s largest independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, has made two important new appointments.

Central to IAM RoadSmart’s plans to continue driving road safety forward now COVID-19 travel restrictions are being eased, the appointments are part of plans to help raise awareness of the charity and its driver and rider training courses nationwide and aim to attract a broader, new audience.

James Hall has been appointed as Director of Sales and Marketing and top automotive PR consultancy, Red Marlin, has been appointed as a retained agency to complement in-house communications expertise.

Tony Greenidge, interim Chief Executive Officer, said: “James and Red Marlin join us at a crucial time as we look to drive our commitment to reducing the number of people who are killed or injured on UK roads forward.

“With coronavirus travel and social distancing restrictions starting to ease, we understand that motorists and motorcyclists will be keen to refresh their skills and make sure they get back to the roads safely and with confidence.

“Our wide range of consumer and business on-road training courses deliver a number of benefits i.e. helping drivers and riders to improve their confidence, develop new skills, reduce their travel and vehicle ownership costs and ultimately make a small but tangible contribution to road safety. We want to do all we can to ensure all riders and drivers are aware of the support we can provide – for individuals and businesses – through the range of courses we offer.”

Bringing a wealth of commercial & leadership experience, James established his career in the automotive sector, before moving into senior leadership roles in technology and the rapidly changing and innovative payments sector. He will lead and develop a team of experienced sales and marketing professionals for IAM RoadSmart.

James said: “As a keen driver and rider, I am delighted to have joined IAM RoadSmart. Improving standards of driving and riding across the UK has never been more important. Our roads, and the types of road users on them, are changing faster than at any time in recent memory. Many people have spent an extended amount of time off the roads and would benefit from brushing up their skills to give them a valuable confidence boost that will contribute towards reducing the number of people who are killed or injured on our roads.”

A highly impactful PR consultancy, Red Marlin’s current team is made up of automotive communications experts and journalists with a combined 60+ years’ experience. Red Marlin has previously worked with IAM RoadSmart on individual campaign projects and it will now be supporting in-house communications experts with an ambitious programme of publicity and promotion.

Advanced Rider coaching was back on the roads nationwide on Monday 6 July. Advanced Driver coaching restarts in England from 20 July. Driving for Work fleet training resumed on Monday 6 July, following the DVSA announcement that driving lessons will start again from 4 July.

SOURCE: IAM RoadSmart