Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

“While it is encouraging to see domestic demand increase for UK-built engines thanks to key new models coming on stream, exports are a key part of the sector’s ongoing success. Manufacturers need stability and economic certainty in order to remain globally competitive, and that means agreeing an ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union that safeguards the many thousands of jobs that depend on UK Automotive.”

SOURCE: SMMT