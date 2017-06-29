UK engine manufacturing – exports lead engine production growth in May

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “It’s great to see UK engine manufacturing continue its long-term growth – a result of billions of pounds of investment into new cutting-edge technology and plants. Given the export-led nature of this vital sector, it is essential we maintain the free and frictionless trade we currently enjoy with key markets to stay competitive and attract the investment that will be critical to future growth.”

