UK engine manufacturing drops -13.9% in November

UK engine manufacturing falls -13.9% in November, following planned ‘no deal’ Brexit shutdowns. Year-to-date performance -7.9% behind 2018 with 2.4 million new engines produced. Importance of ambitious future trade deal underlined as more than six out of 10 UK-built engines shipped overseas.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

As with UK cars and vans, UK engine production is export-led, so it is vital that certainty is provided on the nature of our future overseas trading relationships. We look forward to working with the new government to secure an ambitious future trade deal with the EU that ensures the future competitiveness of UK Automotive.