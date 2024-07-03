UK dynamic debut of the Alpine A290 electric ‘Hot Hatch’ to headline the iconic brand’s presence at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

Alpine will showcase its past, present and future at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

Alpine is returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with an exhilarating line-up that epitomises its motorsport-bred success on both road and track, including the UK dynamic debut of the Alpine A290 – the brand’s first electric sports car.

Fresh from its world premiere at last month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 220 bhp, fully-electric A290 will showcase its sporting credentials on the venue’s 1.16-mile hill as part of the ‘First Glance’ display.

As well as providing visitors to the four-day event with a real-world demonstration of the brand’s electrified future for its roadgoing models, Alpine is also showcasing its past, present and future competition icons.

Alpine’s significant presence on the ‘Manufacturer Grid’ will include displays of the aero-optimised, 500 bhp A110 Pikes Peak car, plus the stunning Alpenglow concept that fuses a lightweight carbon body with a vision for high-performance hydrogen-powered motoring, while joining the A290 in the ‘First Glance’ feature is the 1975 A110 Group 4 Tour de Corse rally car.

The motorsport theme continues with displays of the BWT Alpine F1 Team showcar, plus the 1970s twin-turbocharged V6 RS10 F1 car and the radical, V6-powered A442B endurance racer. The F1 showcar will be driven by three of Alpine’s Academy drivers: current Alpine F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan, F2 racer Kush Maini and F3 racer Sophia Floersch.

Enthusiasts can also test their skills on the Alpine simulator, with an Alpine experience at Thruxton on offer for the fastest visitor. Alpine merchandise will also be available to purchase.

Another Alpine to feature in the ‘First Glance’ feature will be the A110 R Le Mans – which is limited to only 100 examples – with the rest of the A110 range participating in the manufacturer parade, including the A110 S, A110 GT, A110 R and A110 Enstone.

Alpine will also reveal its plans to make the A110 even more exclusive, providing visitors with a preview of its forthcoming Atelier Alpine programme. Designed to take the style of the A110 to another level, the programme allows A110 customers to choose from a selection of 26 brand-new body colours drawn from Alpine’s history and which can be paired with alloy wheels and brake callipers in a range of exclusive finishes.

Nic Burnside, MD of Alpine Cars UK, said: “Alpine always brings excitement to Goodwood, but this year will be particularly memorable. Together with truly astounding competition cars, Alpine will dynamically showcase how the brand is set to be more accessible and versatile than ever, the pure electric Alpine A290 appealing to a much enlarged audience and demonstrating an exhilarating new direction for Alpine production models.”

SOURCE: Alpine