UK CV manufacturing up in October as demand grows home and abroad

British commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing grew 31.0% in October, with 9,066 vans, trucks, buses and coaches leaving production lines, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufactures and Traders (SMMT).

Production for the UK saw a substantial 61.9% boost, with increased demand for UK-built models resulting in 4,815 units built. Meanwhile, 4,251 CVs were built for export, a 7.7% increase compared with the same month last year.

In the year to date, output remains broadly stable, up 2.5% on the same period in 2017 to almost 70,000 units. Manufacture for both the home and global markets has grown overall, by 3.5% and 1.8% respectively. UK manufacturing continues to rely on customers across the world, with production for export making up 61.2% of factory output so far this year.

SOURCE: SMMT