UK car manufacturing falls in October

UK car manufacturing fell -9.8% in October, with 15,255 fewer units produced compared with the same month a year ago, according to data published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Market turbulence at home and overseas, uncertainty over Brexit and model changes all played a part in the decline.

Production for the home market fell -12.1% in October – the fifth consecutive month of decline, with 24,246 cars destined for UK showrooms. Meanwhile, overseas demand also fell, down -9.3% last month. However, exports continued to account for the lion’s share of output taking 82.7% of all cars produced. Year-to-date output remains down, falling -6.9%, with some 1.3 million units produced in the first 10 months.

SOURCE: SMMT