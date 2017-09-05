UK Cadillac distributor Ian Allan Motors is partnering with the PFA

Ian Allan Motors, the sole UK distributor for Cadillac and the iconic Chevrolet Corvette & Camaro models for sales and service, is announcing a brand new partnership with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA). All of these vehicles are fully type-approved for the UK market and come with a comprehensive 3 yr/60000 miles manufacturer’s warranty.

“In collaboration with Cadillac Europe, we are privileged to be given this unique opportunity to offer a stunning range of vehicles direct to PFA members, through our dedicated team of sales and aftersales professionals”, emphasizes Kevin Hurl, Dealer Principal of Ian Allan Motors “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Ian Allan Motors is part of the family-owned and operated Ian Allan Group, which has additional and diverse interests in Corporate Travel Management, Publishing, Organics and Property Management.

Their founder, Ian Allan OBE, started in business in 1942, publishing transport books and magazines, entering the motor trade in 1976. Now, with over 40 years experience in the industry, Ian Allan Motors is fully qualified to look after all the discerning requirements and aspirations of PFA members.

