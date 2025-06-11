UITP Summit 2025: MAN Lion’s City E with new battery generation celebrates world premiere

MAN Truck & Bus is presenting the Lion’s City 10 E with new features for the 2025 model year at this year’s UITP Summit in Hamburg. The vehicle is celebrating its premiere at the trade fair – with a new battery generation from MAN’s own production facility in Nuremberg. Visitors to the stand can find out about the MAN BatteryPack, which boasts the latest lithium-ion battery technology (NMC). They will also gain an insight into the consulting services offered by MAN Transport Solutions and the automation of city buses. “Visitors will experience smart solutions for the urban transport of today and tomorrow. The focus is on our Lion’s City E, which is setting new standards with the 2025 update,” says Robert Katzer, Head of Sales & Product Bus at MAN Truck & Bus.

MAN eBus and battery exhibit at the trade fair stand in Hall 4

The Lion’s City 10 E with the new MAN battery generation will be on display in Hall A4 from June 16 to 18. The 10.5 meter long eBus is equipped with two doors, innovative assistance systems and four battery packs with an installed capacity of 356 kWh. The compact bus can make the most of its advantages as a booster at peak times and as a city center shuttle. With 27 seats and 54 standing places, it has a similar passenger capacity to many 12-meter buses, but requires less traffic space and is much more manoeuvrable. The new batteries also contribute to the issue of capacity. The new generation is more efficient, lighter and has a higher energy density and improved depth of discharge. As a result, the city bus requires fewer battery packs despite the range remaining the same or even increasing – which creates space for more passengers. In addition to its efficiency, the MAN BatteryPack also impresses with its safety and sustainability. In total, up to 96 percent of the batteries, which can cover a total of 1 million kilometers over a service life of up to 14 years, can be recycled. Series production of the battery system, which will be installed in all future eBuses and eTrucks, has been ramping up at the MAN plant in Nuremberg since April. More information will be provided on June 18 at 11:30 a.m. in the expert presentation “THE NEW MAN BATTERY PACK – lifelong energy, one reliable partner” by Christoph Matousek, Launch Manager Bus at MAN.

MAN continues its eBus success story in Hamburg

Even before the UITP Summit opens its doors in Hamburg, the “Mobility Festival” will take place on June 14, transforming Jungfernstieg into a meeting place for all those who are rethinking mobility. “Hamburg is a special place for us, as this is where our eBus success story began at the end of 2019 with the first handover of two MAN Lion’s City E buses,” says Heinz Kiess, Head of Product Marketing Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, adding: ”Today, over 2,500 of our eBuses are in operation throughout Europe. We are therefore all the more pleased that the Lion’s City E with the new MAN BatteryPack is making its debut here.” With the latest update of the eBus, MAN is continuing its commitment to sustainable solutions in public transport, which are more in demand than ever. The Paris Climate Agreement calls for global warming to be limited to well below two degrees. MAN is pursuing a clear zero-emissions strategy in order to meet this goal and its own commitment to sustainable mobility. “We are convinced that the future belongs to the electric drive,” says Katzer.

All-round advice and digital services for the switch to eMobility

In addition to future-proof solutions, MAN relies on a highly qualified team of eMobility experts and all-round advice when switching to eMobility. The entire transition process is considered with a 360° analysis. The aim is to ensure a successful transition to electric mobility with as little effort as possible for the operators. But even after the switch to e-vehicles, MAN’s experts are there to support customers with their expertise and digital tools.