UD Trucks news: UD Trucks adds heavy duty Quester (GVW40t) to Middle East line-up, aiming at expanding heavy-duty truck market.

UD Trucks is adding a new 6×4 (rear-wheel two axis drive) variant “GVW40t” to its heavy duty, growth market oriented Quester range in the Middle East. With the new variant the company meets the precise needs of customers in a wide range of activities, and foresees increased sales.

Quester is UD Trucks’ first heavy duty truck developed specifically for growth markets. UD Trucks has deployed its long experience and expertise in heavy duty trucks to develop the Quester concept of meeting market needs in all countries. Launched in the Middle East in 2016, Quester is praised for its highly durable chassis and its flexibility, together with customer sales support thanks to UD Trucks’ network.

The Quester making its debut now is the 6×4 (rear-wheel two axis drive) variant “GVW40t”. Its payload is larger than existing ones to meet the particular need of customers in the Middle East. Furthermore its flexibility allows a wide variety of truck bodies — not only a dump truck but also a concrete mixer, tanker and other variations are possible. It is the product of long and deep experience meeting customer needs in each country, combining Japanese quality and skills with Volvo Group’s world-class technology.

The market for heavy duty trucks in the Middle East is stable thanks to infrastructure development and preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai stimulating demand in the construction sector. With its new variant (single o, UD Trucks, which has been active in the Middle East since the beginning of the 1970s, is well-positioned to meet customer needs particularly in the construction-related sector.

Commenting on the new Quester variant, Mourad Hedna, Managing Director UD Trucks MEENA said: “The Middle East conditions are tough, with varied terrain, high temperatures and payloads. To ensure the new variant meet the needs of our customers, we conducted repeated road tests in real conditions. We are confident that the now complete range of Quester with its proven fuel-efficient engines and UD Trucks quality – will set ‎new standards of efficiency in the Middle East and other growth markets”.

