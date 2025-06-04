Uber launches Senior accounts and Simple mode nationwide

Introducing a simplified ride experience designed for older adult

Uber Technologies, Inc. announced the nationwide U.S. launch of senior accounts, a new feature designed to make the Uber app more accessible and intuitive for older adults. Whether for a doctor’s appointment, visiting family, or daily errands this offering simplifies ride requests while also enabling optional support from loved ones.

Senior accounts are available through Uber’s Family profile and offer a streamlined Uber app experience featuring larger text and easy-to-follow directions. Family organizers can assist by requesting rides, managing payment methods, and receiving real-time trip updates on behalf of their loved one—all from their own phone.

Uber is also introducing Simple mode, an app setting for older adults who prefer to ride independently. It provides the same simplified interface without requiring a Family Profile connection.

“Senior accounts and Simple mode represent an important milestone in Uber’s ongoing commitment to accessible transportation,” said Ashu Manohar, Director of Product Management at Uber. “These features reflect our dedication to designing technology that meets people where they are and supports mobility at every stage of life.”

How it works:

In the Uber app, a loved one invites an older adult to join their Family profile. The older adult receives a link via text to download the app and create their account (if they don’t have the app already). From there, they can request rides independently—or with help from family when needed.

Key features of a senior account:

Simplified Booking: A redesigned app experience with larger text and icons, and less buttons.

A redesigned app experience with larger text and icons, and less buttons. Saved Places: Frequently visited locations—such as home, medical offices, or grocery stores—can be stored for easy access.

Frequently visited locations—such as home, medical offices, or grocery stores—can be stored for easy access. Flexible Payments: Users can pay using their own card, a family member’s payment method, or an eligible Medicare Flex card.

Users can pay using their own card, a family member’s payment method, or an eligible Medicare Flex card. Live Trip Tracking: Family members can monitor trips in real time and receive notifications in the event of delays.

Family members can monitor trips in real time and receive notifications in the event of delays. Support Access: Family organizers can book rides on behalf of the senior account holder, contact drivers, and edit saved destinations.

Older adults not in a Family profile can still access a simplified experience by enabling Simple mode in the app’s Account section. This setting offers the same larger text and reduced complexity, allowing full account control with a more accessible design.

Developed with input from aging advocates, accessibility experts, and older adults, these features aim to remove transportation barriers and promote independence.

“Transportation is one of the biggest barriers to independence as people age,” said Silvia Candamil Neirra, Vice President, Global Initiative on Ageing and Longevity. “Solutions like Uber’s senior accounts help break down that barrier by offering a simple and flexible way for older adults to get where they need to go—without always having to rely on others. It’s about dignity, freedom, and staying connected to the people and places that matter most.”

Availability

Senior accounts and Simple Mode are now available across the U.S. and in select cities in: Taiwan, Hong Kong, India (Simple Mode only), Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Portugal, France, and South Africa.

U.S. users will begin receiving email notifications today. Senior account holders and family organizers are not required to live in the same location.

Uber remains committed to building inclusive products that meet the evolving needs of users across every stage of life. With the launch of senior accounts and Simple mode, the company is continuing its mission to help people stay mobile, independent, and connected—wherever life takes them.

SOURCE: Uber