Uber to keynote at Autonomous Car Detroit

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place in Dearborn, MI on 14 March 2018

Uber’s Head of Vehicle Programs, Stephen Lesh to deliver keynote address

Great Wall Motor, Continental, Elektrobit, Magna and MCity to discuss ‘The path to Level 5 autonomy’

New for 2018: Two conference tracks covering urban mobility, mapping, human factors, vision systems, testing & validation and artificial intelligence

20+ speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

FREE TICKETS for Automotive World site license holders and vehicle manufacturer employees

Automotive Megatrends returns to Michigan in March 2018 for the latest edition of Autonomous Car Detroit.

Autonomous Car Detroit creates a live forum for the stakeholders making the self-driving car a reality. 250+ delegates will enjoy fantastic networking opportunities, insightful presentations and high level discussions, making Autonomous Car Detroit an unmissable event.

https://www.automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

Autonomous Car Detroit will open with a keynote address from Stephen Lesh, Head of Vehicle Programs at Uber. Stephen will share insight into how autonomous vehicles are being incorporated into ride-sharing networks.

The morning panel discussion will focus on ‘The path to Level 5 autonomy‘, featuring:

Vladimir Djapic, Mapping & Localization Manager, Great Wall Motor

Mapping & Localization Manager, Jeremy McClain, Director, Systems & Technology North America, Continental

Director, Systems & Technology North America, Hurley Davis, Country Engineering Manager USA, Elektrobit

Country Engineering Manager USA, Heinz Mattern, Electronics Director Product Development, Magna

Electronics Director Product Development, Huei Peng, Director, MCity

For 2018, we’ve added two conference tracks covering urban mobility, mapping, human factors, vision systems, testing & validation and artificial intelligence, with presentations from:

Jeff Shields, Maven Manager for Field Operations, Maven

Maven Manager for Field Operations, Nathan Donnell, Director of INRIX Parking Services, INRIX

Director of INRIX Parking Services, Jon Demerly, Product Owner, AVP & Urban HAD, Zenuity

Product Owner, AVP & Urban HAD, Edwin Olson, CEO & CoFounder, May Mobility

CEO & CoFounder, Jun Pei, Co-Founder & CEO, Cepton

Co-Founder & CEO, Frans de Rooij, Director of Business Development, TomTom

Director of Business Development, Volker Sasse, Vice President, NavInfo, Chairman, NDS / OADF,

Vice President, Chairman, Dr. Xin Chen, Director of Engineering, Highly Automated Driving, HERE Technologies

Director of Engineering, Highly Automated Driving, Gila Khami, Research Lab Group Manager, User Experience Technologies, General Motors

Research Lab Group Manager, User Experience Technologies, Chris Rockwell, CEO, Lextant

CEO, Barry Snyder, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Axalta Coating Systems

Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Sheikh Shuvo, Product & Solutions Manager, Mighty Ai

Product & Solutions Manager, Allan Steinhardt, Chief Scientist, Aeye

Chief Scientist, Jason Eichenholz, Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies

Co-Founder & CTO, Gaurav Kumar Singh, Machine Learning and Deep Learning Researcher, Ford Motor Company

Machine Learning and Deep Learning Researcher, Humayun Irshad, Lead Scientist Machine Learning, CrowdFlower

Lead Scientist Machine Learning, Carl Squire, US Managing Director, IPG Automotive

US Managing Director, Edward Schwalb, Lead Scientist, Machine Learning Group, MSC Software

Lead Scientist, Machine Learning Group, Dan Mender, VP of Business Development, Green Hills Software

VP of Business Development, Ales Alajbegovic, Vice President, Ground Transportation Applications, Exa

Vice President, Ground Transportation Applications, Paul Drysch, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Civil Maps

Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Paul Liu, Principal Architect, Samsung

For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.