Uber and ENSO launch specially discounted high-performance EV tyres for drivers in London

Uber has launched an exclusive offer for Uber drivers in London, giving EV drivers 50% off ENSO high-performance, ultra-efficient tyres engineered specifically for popular electric vehicle

Uber has launched an exclusive offer for Uber drivers in London, giving EV drivers 50% off ENSO high-performance, ultra-efficient tyres engineered specifically for popular electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. ENSO tyres are now rolling out to Uber EV drivers via the Uber Marketplace app, giving Uber EV drivers direct access to more affordable EV tyres.

ENSO, an Earthshot Prize Finalist, produces tyres that increase EV range, reduce tyre pollution, and last longer than standard alternatives, delivering both environmental and economic benefits to Uber drivers.

This partnership is Uber’s first collaboration with an Earthshot Prize Finalist and is part of a wider partnership with The Earthshot Prize, founded by HRH Prince William. As a Founding Partner, Uber supports climate tech start-ups by nominating promising solutions, offering mentorship from its engineering teams, and opening doors to impactful partnerships.

London is Uber’s global capital of electrification, with nearly 40% of all Uber miles in the city now fully electric. Through its £145 million Clean Air Fund, Uber continues to help drivers switch to EVs—now enhanced by access to specially discounted ENSO tyres, helping reduce both operating costs and environmental impact.

Brit Grant, Head of Electrification at Uber UK, said: “We’re proud to partner with ENSO as part of our ongoing mission to make it as easy and affordable as possible for drivers to go electric in the UK. Uber drivers are already switching to electric vehicles five times faster than the general public, and initiatives like this help us keep up that momentum. By reducing running costs and cutting emissions, this partnership supports our commitment to a cleaner, greener future for cities like London.”

Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, CEO at ENSO, said: “ENSO is playing its part in reducing costs and environmental impact for Uber drivers today. This has been made possible through our partnership with Uber and The Earthshot Prize; a collaboration that brings together sustainability with scale and commercialisation to deliver real impact. ENSO develops A-A rated tyres specifically for EVs like Tesla’s to give drivers more range on a single charge, pay less upfront for their tyres and replace them less often, all of which helps Uber drivers earn more per mile.”

SOURCE: Uber