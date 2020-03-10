Ubeeqo adds Hyundai Ioniq hybrid to fleet

London 10th March – Ubeeqo, Europcar Mobility Group’s car sharing brand, is extending its choice of low emission vehicles with the introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq hybrid to its UK fleet, responding to market demand as the number of UK members more than doubled year on year in 2019. Helping local authorities across London to reduce emissions, the Ioniq hybrid will be available in Croydon, Islington, Lewisham, Kensington & Chelsea, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Wandsworth from March 2020, reflecting its mission to extend its fleet and access points.

The Hyundai Ioniq delivers everything expected of a conventional car, but with all the environmental and economic benefits that come with electrified driving. It is particularly ideal for the environmentally conscious business user or resident wanting a comfortable and spacious car for longer journeys.

“As we continue to provide a genuine alternative to car ownership, the Ioniq hybrid is an exciting addition to our fleet”, explained Patrick Cresswell, Managing Director, Ubeeqo UK. “With its introduction, we are increasing both availability and choice for the growing number of motorists who are choosing to move away from the expense of car ownership, as well as help reduce congestion on our roads.

“We are working hard to ensure that those who do give up their own vehicle have the certainty that a car club will give them the access to mobility when they need it from as near to their home or business address as possible. And our roundtrip model is crucial to achieving that goal, using geofencing to ensure that vehicles are returned to the area where they were picked up from at the start of the journey.”

Ubeeqo operates a roundtrip service with a mix of fixed car club only bays and a unique geofence parking model. The geofence vehicles ‘live’ in a geofenced location, usually spanning over 1 or 2 streets, and the customer picks up and returns the vehicle to this area.

All vehicles in the Ubeeqo fleet are specially adapted to include an RFID card access system, meaning the cars can be booked via the Ubeeqo app or website and used by several different people throughout the day.

Gary Smith, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK added: “We are delighted to see this new addition to the Ubeeqo fleet this month. Ubeeqo really is a game changer in London, giving private and business users genuine choice and flexibility without the expense car ownership brings.”

The Ioniq will be available to book in the app from £7/hour and £70/day including fuel, insurance and 30 miles free on car sharing bookings.

SOURCE: Ubeeqo