UAW, GM open 2019 contract talks

The United Auto Workers and General Motors opened 2019 contract talks Tuesday at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center on a new national agreement to replace the current four-year agreement that expires at midnight Sept. 14.

Contract talks will be held at GM’s world headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.

“We look forward to having productive discussions about building a stronger future for our employees and our business,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Our employees play a critical role in our success, and I am very excited about the opportunities in front of us that will enable GM and the UAW to lead in the transformation of the auto industry.”

GM has invested $23 billion in its American manufacturing operations over the last ten years and has accounted for 26% of all U.S. manufacturing investment since 2010. The company has announced additional commitments this year at plants in Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Texas.

“The care, commitment and pride that GM employees put into each product makes us stronger,” said Scott Sandefur, who will serve as GM’s chief negotiator. “We look forward to working together with the UAW to reach a competitive agreement – one that allows our company, our employees and the communities where we do business to continue to share in the success of our efforts.”

For more information during contract talks, visit BuildingaStrongerfuture.gm.com

SOURCE: GM