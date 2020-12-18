U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $544.3 Million in Federal Funding Allocations for Seven Transit Infrastructure Projects

he Trump Administration today announced a total of $544.3 million in federal funding will be allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to seven transit infrastructure projects in Arizona, California, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina and Utah. Funding is provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

“This $544.3 million federal investment will help ensure that critical improvements can be made to our country’s public transportation systems,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 41 new CIG projects throughout the nation under this Administration, totaling approximately $10.7 billion in funding commitments.

“These transit infrastructure investments will help communities improve access and mobility to transit service as they address the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency and continue their economic recovery,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams.

Two of the projects receiving an allocation have an existing Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA), and five projects are advancing towards readiness to receive a construction grant agreement under the CIG Program. The projects must meet additional requirements in law before a grant can be awarded.

The CIG Program provides funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.

CIG Projects Receiving Allocations

Phoenix AZ: Northwest Extension Phase II Project

The Phoenix Northwest Extension Phase II Project is a New Starts project in the Engineering phase of the CIG program. The project is a 1.5-mile extension of the Valley Metro light rail system from the existing end-of-line station in Northwest Phoenix to the Metrocenter Mall. FTA is allocating $49.4 million in CIG funds to the project.

San Francisco, CA: Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Project

The Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Project received an FFGA in September 2020. The project will improve capacity on the existing Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) heavy rail system. FTA is allocating $250.7 million in CIG funds to the project.

Gary, IN: Double Track Northwest Indiana Project

The Gary Double Track Northwest Indiana Project is a New Starts project in the Engineering phase of the CIG program. The project includes construction of 26.6 miles of new second track on the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) South Shore commuter rail line in northern Indiana between Gary and Michigan City, including two miles of new right-of-way. FTA is allocating $49.4 million in CIG funds to the project.

Minneapolis, MN: Southwest Light Rail Transit Project

The Minneapolis Southwest Light Rail Project is a New Starts project with an FFGA awarded in September 2020. The project is a 14.5-mile extension of the METRO Green Line from the existing Target Field station in downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie in Hennepin County, with 16 stations serving the suburban municipalities of Minnetonka, Hopkins and St. Louis Park. FTA is allocating $100 million in CIG funds to the project.

Kansas City, MO: Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension Project

The Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension is a New Starts project in the Engineering phase of the CIG program. The project is a 3.5-mile extension of the existing Kansas City Downtown Streetcar from the current streetcar terminus at Union Station to the University of Missouri – Kansas City. FTA is allocating $49.2 million in CIG funds to the project.

Raleigh, NC: Wake Bus Rapid Transit New Bern Avenue Project

The Wake Bus Rapid Transit New Bern Avenue Project is a 5-mile BRT line to be constructed by the City of Raleigh that will improve access and mobility along the New Bern Avenue corridor, connecting the Raleigh central business district and communities eastward to North New Hope Road. FTA is allocating $35 million in CIG funds to the project.

Ogden, UT: Ogden/Weber State University Bus Rapid Transit Project

The Ogden/Weber State University Bus Rapid Transit Project is a 5.3-mile BRT line to be constructed by the Utah Transit Authority that will connect the Ogden FrontRunner commuter rail station with Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital. FTA is allocating $10.6 million in CIG funds to the project.

SOURCE: Federal Transit Administration