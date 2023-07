General Motors Co. and its dealers delivered 691,978 vehicles in the U.S., up 19% year-over-year, in the second quarter of 2023 and 1,295,186 vehicles in the U.S., up 18% year-over-year, in the first half of 2023

All four of GM’s brands delivered double-digit year-over-year increases in the second quarter, GM Envolve continued its growth with fleet customers and the company expanded its truck leadership.

