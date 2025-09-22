U Power signs initial sales agreement with Treep Mobility for the purchase and deployment of fifty two- and three-wheeled vehicles, eight battery-swapping cabinets and corresponding number of compatible batteries

Accelerating Treep Mobility's Transformation from Fuel-Powered Vehicles to EVs Following Successful Pilot Deployment

U Power Limited (the “Company” or “U Power”), a provider of AI-powered solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, building on its proprietary UOTTATM electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping technology, today announced that it has signed an initial sales agreement with Treep Mobility Group S.A.C. (“Treep Mobility”), a leading Moto Taxi operator in Peru. Under the agreements, Treep Mobility will purchase and deploy a total of fifty two- and three-wheeled vehicles, eight battery-swapping cabinets and a corresponding number of compatible batteries, all built on U Power’s proprietary UOTTA™ electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping technology.

The sales agreements follow the successful pilot deployment of U Power’s battery-swapping vehicles and cabinets in Peru in January 2025, which showcased the effectiveness of U Power’s AI-empowered quick and intelligent battery-swapping solutions. These systems not only monitor real-time battery performance but also connect vehicles to a centralized cabinet network, enabling efficient energy management. Treep Mobility recognized U Power’s battery-swapping vehicle operation model in maximizing vehicle uptime and boosting revenue potential. By transforming its fuel-powered taxi fleet to electric vehicles, Treep Mobility expects to reduce energy replenishment costs by approximately 30-40% compared to traditional fuel vehicles, while contributing to Peru’s environmental sustainability goal, a key consideration in a market with over 100,000 registered moto taxis, part of a $324 million total market of motorcycles in the country growing at a CAGR of ~3%.

Pursuant to the agreements, U Power will deliver a total of fifty two- and three-wheeled UNEX-branded vehicles to Treep Mobility for taxi services, and eight battery-swapping cabinets that will support the energy replenishment activities of the fleet. In addition, U Power will supply a corresponding number of swapping-compatible batteries to Treep Mobility to enable the daily operation of battery swapping cabinets. The initial order is valued at $113,000, and both parties agree to gradually expand their partnership through additional procurement agreements for the purchase and deployment of additional two/three-wheeled vehicles in Peru.

Johnny Lee, CEO and Chairman of U Power commented, “We are excited to formalize our agreement with Treep Mobility, a reflection of our customer’s satisfaction and confidence in our two/three-wheeled battery swapping solutions which have demonstrated a proven commercial and operational logic. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Treep Mobility and expanding our market existence in the Peruvian market and beyond, as South America represents a tremendous electric motorcycles market, growing by over 300,000 new vehicles annually. As we continue to build our growth momentum and increase market exposure through this first step of expansion in South America, we look forward to introducing more of U Power’s battery-swapping solutions into this vibrant and fast-growing market.”

