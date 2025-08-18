U Power announces strategic partnership with SAIC-Hongyan and UNEX EV to deploy battery-swapping compatible heavy trucks in Thailand and beyond

Addressing the demand for green and sustainable transportation solutions in the logistics industry

U Power Limited (the “Company” or “U Power”), a provider of AI-powered solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, building on its proprietary UOTTATM electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping technology, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with SAIC HONGYAN Automotive Co., Ltd (“SAIC Hongyan”), a company focused on the development, manufacture, sales and services of heavy trucks, and UNEX EV B.V. (“UNEX EV”), a new energy and technology company, to cooperate on the deployment of battery-swapping compatible electric heavy trucks initially in Thailand and explore similar expansion opportunities in additional markets.

The three parties will collaborate to deploy 3,000 electric heavy-duty tractors for long-haul transportation and 1,200 electric heavy-duty port-specific short-distance trucks in Thailand. This initiative aims to promote the adoption of green and sustainable commercial heavy trucks in Thailand. In addition, all parties have agreed to explore the expansion of this partnership into additional markets, including the broader Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR.

Pursuant to the MOU, U Power will lead the development and manufacture of compatible battery-swapping stations as well as provide related operational services. UNEX EV will be responsible for the adaption of SAIC Hongyan heavy trucks into battery swapping-enabled vehicles, developing of compatible battery modules, as well as promoting the sales of the heavy trucks in the Thailand market. SAIC Hongyan will supply heavy truck prototypes and provide the necessary technical support to ensure full compatibility between these adapted truck models and U Power’s smart battery-swapping stations.

Together, the three parties aim to address a rising need for green and renewable logistic solutions in Thailand, with a focus on servicing major highway transportation enterprises and container port operators that require terminal tractors.

Pitak Pruittisarikorn, CEO of UNEX EV, commented, “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with U Power and SAIC Hongyan to bring cutting-edge, battery-swapping compatible heavy-duty EV solutions to Thailand’s commercial transportation sector. This strategic partnership reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the global shift toward zero-emission logistics. By combining our deep local market insight and a global ecosystem of clean mobility technologies, we aim to pave the way for a scalable and sustainable heavy truck electrification model, not just for Thailand, but also for emerging logistics hubs across Southeast Asia and beyond.”

“Partnering with U Power and UNEX EV allows SAIC Hongyan to bring our robust heavy truck platforms into a new era of electrification and intelligent mobility,” said Ms. Xiong, General Manager of Overseas Sales at SAIC Hongyan. “Through compatibility with battery-swapping technology, we aim to deliver operational flexibility and enhanced efficiency to fleet operators in Thailand’s long-haul and port logistics industries. We look forward to jointly creating a benchmark for green, intelligent heavy-duty transport that can be replicated across more regions globally.”

Johnny Lee, CEO and Chairman of U Power commented, “We are pleased to expand our strategic partnership and scope of collaboration with SAIC and UNEX EV, two of U Power’s key allies in the development and manufacturing of battery-swapping compatible vehicles. Together, we identified a growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions within Thailand’s logistic industry. We believe our combined expertise positions us well to capitalize on this opportunity, enhance our presence in the Thailand market and further drive growth as we continue to build a battery-swapping ecosystem here. In July, we launched Southeast Asia’s first operational smart battery-swapping station on Phuket Island, Thailand. Earlier, in April 2025, in collaboration with UNEX EV and SAIC CP-MG, we successfully delivered the first batch of swappable electric vehicles for taxi and ride-hailing services on the island. We look forward to extending our collaboration in more regional markets.”

SOURCE: U Power