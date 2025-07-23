U Power announces strategic partnership with IoTeX to accelerate expansion of Web 3.0 AI-powered energy and transportation system solutions

IoTex to purchase U Power-Issued Real-World Assets (RWAs) backed by corporate bonds

U Power Limited (the “Company” or “U Power”), a provider of AI-powered solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, building on its proprietary UOTTATM electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Business Cooperation Agreement (the “Strategic Partnership”) with IoTeX, a pioneering blockchain platform focused on transforming machine-generated data into collective intelligence for AI.

As per the terms of the Strategic Partnership, IoTex will purchase Real-World Assets (RWAs), issued by U Power and backed by corporate bonds. The Strategic Partnership is expected to strengthen U Power’s capital structure while supporting the continued development and expansion of its proprietary EV battery-swapping technology UOTTATM and accelerate the expansion of Web 3.0 AI-powered energy and transportation system solutions.

As per the terms of the Strategic Partnership, both parties will actively explore innovative solutions for the tokenization of these RWAs, incorporating advanced AI technologies to ensure secure, scalable, and efficient asset growth. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainable development, technology innovation, and the use of blockchain-based finance (DeFi) to enable scalable real-world applications.

Johnny Lee, CEO and Chairman of U Power commented, “This partnership with IoTeX supports U Power’s Web 3.0 initiative for the expansion of our battery-token and battery-bank operations. The tokenization of RWAs and integration of our AI-empowered smart battery-swapping stations with a decentralized IoT infrastructure, offers real-time asset (battery) tracking, continually monitored for safety, energy efficiency, and performance. This partnership is expected to accelerate our long-term mission of creating a comprehensive and sustainable battery-swapping ecosystem.”

The collaboration is supported by HabitTrade, a global multi-asset trading and infrastructure platform, which serves as the structuring and execution agent for this token-equity integration. HabitTrade provides technical and strategic support to ensure a smooth, compliant, and efficient transaction between both parties.

SOURCE: U Power