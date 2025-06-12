TyreSafe welcomes self-driving vehicle advancement but emphasises tyre safety as foundational for future mobility

TyreSafe, the UK’s tyre safety charity, today welcomed the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)’s announcement highlighting Britain’s fast lane position for self-driving vehicles, acknowledging the profound potential this technology holds for enhancing road safety and reducing collisions

While embracing the advent of self-driving innovations, TyreSafe cautions that the effectiveness and safety benefits of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) – and by extension, fully autonomous vehicles – are intrinsically linked to the fundamental safety and maintenance of a vehicle’s tyres.

Stuart Lovatt, Chair of TyreSafe, commented: “We are incredibly optimistic about the future of mobility and the significant strides being made in self-driving technology. Anything that has the potential to save lives and dramatically reduce serious collisions on our roads is something TyreSafe wholeheartedly supports.”

He continued, “However, it is crucial to remember that even the most sophisticated ADAS systems rely on optimal vehicle performance, and tyres are the sole point of contact between the vehicle and the road. Without sound tyre safety management – ensuring correct pressure, tread depth, and condition – the integrity and performance of these advanced systems can be severely compromised.”

Stuart further highlighted persistent issues with tyre maintenance among current drivers, drawing attention to alarming statistics. “For many years, tyres have consistently been identified as the primary cause of MOT failures for vehicles up to seven years old. This underscores a widespread complacency regarding tyre safety that we must collectively address.”

Reinforcing this point, recent 2024 MOT data paints a stark picture: over 35% of MOT failures were attributed to previous tyre-related advisories. This means a staggering 768,410 drivers ignored these warnings and subsequently failed their next MOT due to tyre issues. The trend of vehicles failing MOTs on wheel and tyre-related advisories is unfortunately increasing, indicating a growing disregard for these critical safety components.

“The promise of self-driving vehicles is immense, but their safety cannot be fully realised if the foundational elements are neglected,” Stuart concluded. “As we move towards a more autonomous future, the importance of tyres – their condition and correct maintenance – becomes even more paramount. TyreSafe urges all stakeholders, from manufacturers to policymakers and drivers, to recognise that tyre safety is not just an advisory; it is a non-negotiable prerequisite for safe, efficient, and technologically advanced motoring.”

SOURCE: TyreSafe