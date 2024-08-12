TXU Energy, Ford team up to offer daily free home electric vehicle charging hours

Ford and TXU Energy are teaming up to offer electric vehicle (EV) customers significant cost savings on charging at home through a first-of-its-kind energy management plan

Today, Ford Motor Company and TXU Energy, Texas’ leading retail electric provider and subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST), have teamed up to create a first-of-its-kind retail energy offering for Ford electric SUV and truck customers in Texas. The TXU Free EV Miles program offers Ford EV customers the opportunity to charge their vehicle at home entirely for free, since more than approximately 80 percent of charging takes place at home. Ford EV customers will get a credit on their TXU Energy bill for all home energy used for vehicle charging during the free charging hours, which are between 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. the next day, all year long.

Through the TXU Free EV Miles program, Ford aims to educate Texans about the perks of driving electric while incentivizing consumers to charge when demand on the grid is at its lowest.

The offering is designed for flexibility, giving customers 18 hours a day to charge for free. With easy charging scheduling through the Preferred Charge Times feature in the FordPass app or in-vehicle touchscreen, Ford electric SUV and truck drivers can ensure charging only occurs within TXU Energy’s free hours. In the unlikely event that customers need to charge outside of the free hours, they will pay a simple, fixed rate – the same rate as the rest of their home. With this foundation, Ford and TXU Energy will test customer interest in additional future retail energy offerings that further incentivize customers to support grid stability in the state, which was the third largest in electric vehicle sales nationwide in 2023.

“Encouraging our electric vehicle customers to charge at off-peak hours through programs like Free EV Miles helps to save them money while supporting a more sustainable, resilient electrical grid,” said Bill Crider, senior director, global charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company. “Ford electric SUV and trucks already have a lower operating and maintenance cost compared to gas-powered vehicles, and at-home charging offers additional financial perks and future vehicle-to-grid services never before possible, which Ford is committed to leading for our customers.”

The program enables Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and Escape Plugin Hybrid customers to benefit from bill credits, regardless of what hardware they use to charge their vehicle at home. When Ford drivers enroll in the Free EV Miles energy plan, they will also receive additional perks from both Ford and TXU Energy, including a $100 welcome bonus from Ford and a $250 bonus from TXU Energy for staying enrolled for a year. Once enrolled and verified, customers will begin receiving automatic rebates for at-home charging costs during the free charging hours.

“This partnership with Ford fits squarely into TXU Energy’s broader strategy of educating customers on the benefits of owning an EV, removing barriers to making the switch, and increasing grid resiliency,” said Sam Sen, vice president of energy transition solutions for TXU Energy. “We are proud to support Ford’s Texas EV customers with flexible, free charging hours and the significant cost savings that come with it.”

SOURCE: Ford