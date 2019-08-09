Two welcome additions to the minibuses bearing the three-pointed star: The Sprinter Transfer 45 and Sprinter City 45

Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its range of new-generation minibuses. The Sprinter Transfer 45 all-rounder and the Sprinter City 45 urban bus are new to the product range.

Powerful engine, automatic transmission, numerous assistance systems

For both the Sprinter Transfer 45 and Sprinter City 45, the standard engine has an output of 105 kW (143 hp). A six-speed manual transmission is responsible for power transmission to the rear axle on the Sprinter Transfer 45, or as an option, the 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission with torque converter. The latter is part of the standard equipment on the Sprinter City 45. Both minibuses can be equipped to passenger-car standard with assistance systems suitable for each individual area of operation.

The new Sprinter Transfer 45: a flexible all-rounder in the product range

The Sprinter Transfer is the flexible all-rounder in the portfolio of minibuses bearing the three-pointed star. It’s a school bus and a crewbus, it can be used for transfers and trips, serves as a shuttle bus and covers the whole spectrum of passenger transportation, taking up its space between the regular-service specialists and long-distance travel experts. Measuring 7.4 metres in length, the new Sprinter Transfer 45 is the largest model of the series. It has seats for up to 22+1 passengers and a permissible gross vehicle weight of up to 5.5 tonnes.

Passengers enter the Sprinter Transfer through a sliding side door with an electrically operated step. As an option, entry is also possible via a widened and lowered co-driver’s door.

If desired, Mercedes-Benz can equip the Sprinter Transfer 45 with an air-sprung rear axle or a retarder as a wear-free auxiliary brake. The equipment in the Sprinter Transfer 45 is as diverse as its range of possible applications. The passenger compartment is fully panelled and a bus interior ceiling can be optionally ordered in place of the regular textile ceiling. Luggage racks are also available. The standard, highly resistant InterStar Sprinter intercity seats are excellent for longer distances. Alternatively, the TravelStar Sprinter touring coach seats are also available.

The new Sprinter City 45: a compact expert for regular-service routes

Within the broad range of Mercedes-Benz minibuses, the Sprinter City model series is the expert for regular-service routes.

The 7.4-metre-long Sprinter City 45 represents the entry into the Sprinter City model series world. Characteristics such as the large destination display system above the windscreen or the double-wing passenger door with its large windows and extremely low entry are an indication of its operational areas. With a body width of just 2.02 metres and a turning circle of 15.3 metres, the minibus is extremely manoeuvrable. The permissible gross vehicle weight of 5.0 to 5.5 tonnes guarantees that the bus has sufficient weight reserves even when fully occupied with up to 30 passengers.

The passenger compartment features a low-entry design and is divided into a spacious low-floor platform between the axles and a higher seating area at the rear. Both the bus ceiling with integrated LED light strip and the CityStar Sprinter seats are characteristic features of its interior. Various seating versions are available, ranging from plastic seat shells to fully-upholstered seats. The low-floor platform can be equipped with up to four folding seats, a quick-change seating system or a wheelchair space as required. The particularly comfortable InterStar Sprinter intercity seats are also available as an option.

SOURCE: Daimler