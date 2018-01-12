Two to the top: the all-new Subaru XV and Impreza achieve top Euro NCAP safety accolades for 2017

Subaru UK is pleased to announce that the all-new Subaru XV and Impreza models (European specs) have each been named the safest in their class of Small Family Cars, from the complete 2017 Euro NCAP testing, earning the Best In Class title respectively.

The all-new Subaru XV and Impreza achieved the best scores in their Small Family Car class for three of the four assessment areas (Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian Protection) and an outstanding performance of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Support Systems in the Safety Assist area.

In addition to this both vehicles, due in UK dealers in early 2018, achieved the maximum five-star overall rating in the 2017 European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) safety performance test.

Masamichi Kudo, President and CEO of Subaru Europe, said: “We are proud to win the Euro NCAP Best in Class Safety Awards in the Small Family Car category for the all-new Subaru XV and Impreza. It is rewarding for both new models, to be named the safest small family car and these results endorse Subaru’s commitment to building safer cars.

“The all-new Subaru XV and Impreza are designed to deliver higher levels of safety performance, thanks to advanced safety technologies package equipped as standard, the new Subaru Global Platform (SGP) and the EyeSight Driver Assist technology.”

Both the all-new 2018 XV and Impreza are the first models to feature the new Subaru Global Platform (SGP), designed to deliver higher levels of safety performance, driving enjoyment and ride comfort. The SGP brings significant enhancement to the body and chassis rigidity (front lateral flexural rigidity +90%, torsional rigidity +70%, front suspension rigidity +70%, rear sub frame rigidity +100%) and impact energy absorption is improved by 40% over present models.

Fitted as standard, both 2018 Subaru models come equipped with seven airbags, including one SRS knee airbag installed for the driver’s seat, and a revised seatbelt equipped with a locking tongue reducing injury levels and better protecting all passengers in case of collision.

Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist technology, which is also fitted as standard on the new XV and Impreza, scored highly in the Autonomous Emergency Braking section at Euro NCAP testing, with both cars and pedestrians. The EyeSight Driver Assist technology is a set of two digital cameras that monitor the traffic movement to warn the driver of a threat ahead and to apply pre-collision braking in emergency situations, in order to avoid or at least to mitigate the collision. Subaru EyeSight also ensures the lateral support functions, warning the driver of unintentional lane departure and assisting the driver in keeping the travelling lane.

To find out more about the all-new Subaru XV and Impreza models, official dealer locations and full details of the complete Subaru range please visit www.Subaru.co.uk for more information.

1*: Subaru XV and Impreza Adult Occupant Protection score: 94% of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol

2*: Subaru XV Pedestrian Protection score: 84% of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol

Impreza Pedestrian Protection score: 82% of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol

