Two thirds of cars on ALD’s own company car fleet are PHEVs

As a champion of Alternatively Fuelled Vehicles (AFVs), ALD’s own company car drivers are practicing what it preaches and there has been a dramatic rise in employees ordering Plug in Hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) as company cars. ALD company car drivers are given a choice of vehicles and this year has seen a jump in the percentage that are choosing PHEVs, from 13% in 2017 to 67%.

This shift towards PHEVs has also had a dramatic impact on the company’s carbon footprint. The average CO 2 for ALD’s company cars has long been below the average for company cars in the UK, according to SMMT figures, and in 2017 it was just 109g/km compared with 119.8g/km nationally. The figure for the 2018 fleet is currently just 64.9g/km.

One of ALD’s Fleet Consultants, Mark Evans, explains: “We have long been extolling the benefits of AFVs as company cars and many of our employees have embraced the fact that a PHEV is the ideal solution that fits with their driving habits. They are keen to do their bit for the environment, while leading the charge for others to follow suit.”

Evans continues: “The drivers have chosen a range of vehicles, with the Kia Niro proving to be particularly popular. It has a range on electric of approximately 36 miles, with a combined MPG of 217mpg (NEDC) and CO 2 of just 29g/km.”

Last year ALD conducted a major real-world trial of PHEVs, and many of the company car drivers who took part have decided, based on their experience, to make the switch for their next company car.

“Our trial proved two key findings” says Evans, “that when applied to suitable driver profiles and used correctly, through regular charging, PHEVs are not only viable but desirable as company cars.”

To keep pace with the growing number of electric vehicle drivers, ALD has doubled the number of charging points available at its Bristol head office. A number of drivers are taking advantage of the government home charger grant, and others are planning to use a 3 pin plug to charge them at home.

ALD published the findings of its recent PHEV trials in a white paper and step-by-step guide that is available to download for free here.

