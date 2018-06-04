Two Reasons to Celebrate: The 10th Anniversary Editions of the 2019 Lexus GS F and 2019 RC F Have Arrived

After ten years of exceptional “F” performance, Lexus is celebrating with special 10Anniversary Edition versions of the 2019 GS F sedan and 2019 RC F coupe. Arriving at dealers now, the GS F 10Anniversary Edition is priced at $89,350, a $5,000 premium over the standard model. The RC F 10Anniversary Edition is priced at $80,810, a $16,160 premium over the standard model. The total price includes the $9,000 10Anniversary package in addition to the Performance Package, Triple Beam headlights and Intuitive Park Assist, options which are required.

Only 250 Lexus RC F 10th Anniversary Edition models will be offered for sale in the U.S. The GS F 10th Anniversary Edition will be even rarer, with only 100 available for sale in the U.S.

Both the GS F and RC F 10th Anniversary Edition cars come standard with a coat of matte finish Nebula Gray paint and contrasting 19-inch black polished wheels. The standard tires are Michelin Pilot Super Sports while the blue painted brake calipers are from Brembo.

In the RC F coupe, the front sport seats get blue leather with white accents along with a blue accented shift knob, steering wheel and instrument panel hood. An embossed headliner is also part of the package to give the coupe’s interior an even more personalized appearance.

For the GS F sedan, the front seats mimic those in the RC while the rear seats also get a splash of blue leather on the side bolsters. Additional blue carbon trim is used on the center console along with blue suede dash trim and blue seatbelt straps. There is additional blue leather trim on the steering wheel, console and shift knob, although the GS F doesn’t get the same embossed headliner as the RC F.

Pure Power from Start to Finish

Few engines can match a normally-aspirated V8 when it comes to delivering seamless power from idle to redline. The 5.0-liter V8 in the GS F and RC F is engineered for low weight and high strength with forged connecting rods and titanium valves that allow a 7,300-rpm redline. Rated at 467 horsepower and 389 lb-ft of torque, it delivers a broad band of power that’s always on tap.

The high-pressure D-4S direct injection system, which also uses port fuel injectors, allows a 12.3:1 compression ratio for optimized performance and efficiency. Variable Valve Timing (VVT-iE) enables the engine to operate in the Atkinson cycle at cruising speeds or it can switch to the Otto cycle for higher performance levels when accelerating.

No matter what kind of driving you’re doing, the GS F and RC F always sounds like serious performance machines thanks to a special exhaust system that emits a rumbling baritone note from its signature stacked exhaust pipes. There’s also an Active Sound Control (ASC) system that electronically “boosts” the sound in the cabin via the audio speakers – an optional experience that the driver can turn on or off.

Eight Gears for Eight Cylinders

The eight-speed Sport Direct Shift (SPDS) automatic transmission is the high-performance V8’s ideal dance partner, offering smooth shifts, excellent drivability and linear acceleration. Lexus G force Artificial Intelligence Shift control (G AI-SHIFT) is one reason why the transmission feels perfectly in tune with the driver. When driving in the SPORT S mode, the system uses the vehicle’s G-force sensor to monitor how aggressively the vehicle is being driven and adjusts the transmission shift points accordingly. The G AI-SHIFT control further supports sporty driving by blipping the throttle on downshifts and holding gears through corners to maintain optimum control.

The Right Mode for Every Driving Situation

Every GS F and RC F has a Drive Mode Select feature that gives the driver the ability to adjust multiple vehicle parameters. NORMAL mode provides the smoothest, most balanced ride quality and drivetrain performance. SPORT S adjusts the transmission shift points to deliver a more responsive feel and improved acceleration. The most aggressive Sport S+ mode goes one step further by adjusting the damper settings, steering assist, steering gear ratio and Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) system for maximum performance. A CUSTOM mode is also available to tailor each parameter individually.

Torque Vectoring Differential (TVD)

The standard Torque Vectoring Differential (TVD) is one serious piece of hardware. It enhances dynamic performance by precisely controlling torque to each rear wheel through the engagement of a multi-plate clutch. It operates as quickly as 1/1000th of a second, whether the accelerator is pressed or not, based on data including throttle input, braking, yaw rate, longitudinal and lateral G-force.

Using a switch on the center console, the driver can select one of three distinct settings for the TVD to best suit driving style or conditions: STANDARD delivers a high level of control and agility for everyday driving. SLALOM places additional emphasis on steering response, giving the vehicle a more agile character akin to one with a smaller wheelbase while TRACK enhances handling at higher speeds.

VDIM SPORT Mode

Lexus Vehicle Integrated Dynamics Management (VDIM) integrates the ABS, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and traction control (TRAC) functions to provide proactive, seamless control of basic vehicle performance. In SPORT mode, optimized VSC/TRAC mapping gives the driver additional control. EXPERT mode puts even more control in the driver’s hands, turning off TRAC, but still using VSC to help control the engine and brakes to assist the driver.

A vertical G sensor in the ABS control helps ensure optimized brake force. In addition, Lexus has extended VDIM co-operative control function, allowing the VDIM to delegate two brake control functions to the Torque Vectoring Differential (TVD). VDIM controls the torque transfer co-operatively with the TVD, for more seamless control during aggressive maneuvers.