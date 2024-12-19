Two Honda 0 Series prototype models to premiere at CES 2025

Honda announced today that it will unveil two dramatic new EV prototypes at CES 2025

Honda announced today that it will unveil two dramatic new EV prototypes at CES 2025. The prototypes represent the next models in the Honda 0 Series, coming to the global market in 2026. Honda will also introduce a new proprietary vehicle operating system (OS), which will be applied to the Honda 0 Series models. The Honda CES 2025 press conference will be held January 7 at 10:30 am PT in Las Vegas.

In January at CES 2024, Honda premiered the Honda 0 Series and its “Thin, Light and Wise” development approach. At CES 2025, Honda will provide further details on this approach with a focus on the “Wise” value. Honda will introduce a new vehicle OS and automated driving technologies that will be featured in the Honda 0 Series models. Additionally, Honda will provide an overview of the System on Chip (SoC) that will support the Honda 0 Series models and the Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), which is at the core of the “Wise” value.

Honda is also planning to introduce a new energy service, scheduled to be launched along with the Honda 0 Series models, as a part of its initiatives toward the realization of carbon neutrality.

Honda CES 2025 press conference details:

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. (local time)

Venue: Honda booth (West Hall, booth #4640) at Las Vegas Convention Center

Livestreaming URL: https://youtube.com/live/3M87dqNbY3U

SOURCE: Honda