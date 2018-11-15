Two executive announcements at Groupe Renault

As of November 19, 2018, François Renard will join Groupe Renault as Global Marketing Director. He will report to Thierry Bolloré, Chief Operating Officer, and sit on the Groupe Renault Management Committee (CDR).

As of January 1, 2019, Thierry Koskas is appointed President of Renault Sport Racing, replacing Jérôme Stoll. He will report directly to Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault.

Biography, François Renard

Born in 1967 in Paris, François Renard graduated from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1990 and the HEC business school in 1992. He then obtained a Masters in International Business at the Barcelona ESADE business school and the Bergen NHH school of economics.

His professional career began in 1992 as a consultant at Andersen Consulting/Accenture before moving to Unilever France as head of Europe product quality in 1994. He then took on various national and regional marketing positions in Vietnam, China and Thailand where he managed a number of Unilever brands before being appointed Global Marketing Vice President for hair products. He made significant contributions to the development of the corporation and its teams, primarily in Asia with the launch of a new business in China and then in the rest of the world.

In 2015, François Renard was appointed CEO of Kate Somerville (Los Angeles, USA) before returning to Unilever in 2017 as Vice President of Marketing.

In the Global Marketing Division, the remit of François Renard will be to strengthen the attractiveness and brand awareness of all Group brands, products and services, accelerate digital transformation of operations and enhance customer experience. In this, he will contribute to Group performance in all markets

Biography, Thierry Koskas

Thierry Koskas graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris. After seven years as a civil servant, working in Ministry of Industry and as advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, he joined Renault in 1997 as Manager of the New Distribution project. In 1998, he was named General Manager of Renault London City Branch, and in 2000 as Managing Director of Renault Hungary. In 2002, he returned to Renault headquarters as Vice President of Sales Forecasting and Programming. In 2006, he was appointed as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Asia and Africa Region; and in 2009, he was named Program Director, Electric Vehicles, where he led the development of Renault’s zero emission line. Thierry Koskas has been in charge of operations of Renault in Argentina since late 2012 until 2015.

On January 1st, 2016, Thierry Koskas was appointed Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Groupe Renault and becomes member of the Renault Executive Committee. He has now been appointed President of Renault Sport Racing, as of January 1, 2019.

After a season marked by the progress of the Renault Sport Formula One Team, Thierry Koskas will aim to continue with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director of Renault Sport Racing, the work started by Jérôme Stoll and bring the team to the highest level of the discipline. He will also ensure that Formula 1’s contribution to Renault’s brand awareness worldwide is strengthened.

