Two 2024 Hyundais garner IIHS accolades

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra, a small car, and Hyundai Tucson, a small SUV, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

Both the Elantra and Tucson meet all the requirements for the “plus.”

The Elantra comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests, and all trims are equipped with good-rated headlights.

The standard front crash prevention system supplied with the Tucson earns a superior rating in the daytime test and an advanced rating in the nighttime evaluation. Two headlight variations are available on different trims, and both are rated acceptable.

SOURCE: IIHS