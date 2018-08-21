Two 2019 Honda models earn top award from IIHS

The 2019 Honda Insight, a small car, is one of two 2019 models from Honda to earn a 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2019 Honda Pilot, a midsize SUV, also earns the Institute’s top award.

To qualify for the 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap test. It also needs an available front crash prevention system that earns an advanced or superior rating and available good-rated headlights.

The Insight hybrid was last offered as a 2014 model. The redesigned 2019 model, based on the Civic sedan, still has a hybrid powertrain. The Insight earns good ratings in six crashworthiness evaluations and comes standard with a superior-rated front crash prevention system, which avoided collisions in IIHS track tests at 12 and 25 mph. The Insight’s only available headlights — LED reflectors with high-beam assist — earn a good rating. High-beam assist is a feature that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

Honda updated the Pilot for 2019, adding a standard superior-rated front crash prevention system, which avoided a collision in the 12-mph track test and reduced the impact speed in the 25-mph test. The 2019 Pilot also has improved headlights. Its available LED reflector headlights with high-beam assist earn a good rating, while the Pilot’s base headlights rate acceptable.

The Pilot earns good ratings in five crashworthiness evaluations and an acceptable rating in the passenger-side small overlap crash test.

The 2019 Insight earns a good+ rating for LATCH ease of use. Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) is a system of attachment hardware for child restraints. All three rear seating positions of the Insight offer LATCH with hardware that is easy to locate and use. The Pilot earns an acceptable rating for LATCH ease of use.

