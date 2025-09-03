TÜV Rheinland and Certivity strengthen cooperation and form partnership to digitize regulatory management

TÜV Rheinland and Certivity, an innovative regulatory technology (RegTech) company, aim to significantly simplify global approval processes for automotive manufacturers and suppliers

TÜV Rheinland and Certivity, an innovative regulatory technology (RegTech) company, aim to significantly simplify global approval processes for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Therefore, the two companies form a strategic partnership and combine TÜV Rheinland’s industry expertise with Certivity’s AI-based software platform. The goal is to provide efficient, transparent, and scalable solutions for the approval of vehicles and vehicles parts in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

As part of the partnership, TÜV Rheinland integrates Certivity’s software into its own regulatory management processes. Certivity’s platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and domain-specific Large Language Models (LLMs). This enables companies to digitize, analyze, and efficiently monitor regulatory requirements to ensure compliance with applicable regulations. As a result, the automotive industry can effectively reduce compliance risks and accelerate time-to-market.

Going beyond regulatory management together

As part of their partnership, TÜV Rheinland and Certivity are pursuing the goal of going beyond traditional regulatory management. The companies intend to develop exclusive solutions for market access services to simplify cross-border compliance and accelerate product development.

“The automotive industry is at a pivotal moment in its transformation. From EV powertrains to Automated Driving, companies need to comply with regulatory structures that are becoming more complex every day,” says Thomas Quernheim, Senior Vice President Mobility, Engineering & Homologation Automotive at TÜV Rheinland. “This partnership allows us to pair Certivity’s advanced AI regulatory management technology with our deep-rooted technical expertise and global network. The result will be solutions that not only simplify regulatory compliance but also help our clients operate more efficiently in a fast-paced global market.”

Driving compliance into the digital era with AI

By using advanced automation to monitor regulatory changes in real-time, Certivity enables its customers to consistently meet compliance requirements without interrupting their workflows.

“We are delighted to be working with TÜV Rheinland as a globally recognized leader in testing and certification. This partnership allows us to align our technology with a global expertise in multiple markets and jurisdictions. This results in a user- and pain-point-oriented collaboration that expands the functionality and the reach of our platform to new markets worldwide,” adds Nico Wägerle, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Certivity. “Together, we aim not only to redefine homologation processes but also to enable a compliance strategy that fosters continuous innovation across the entire automotive value chain.”

A vision for the future of automotive compliance

TÜV Rheinland’s aims to offer its customers holistic solutions that enable them to efficiently meet regulatory requirements worldwide. The partnership with Certivity makes an important contribution to this goal.

SOURCE: TÜV Rheinland