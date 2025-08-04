TÜV certified: Qorix is one of the few providers with a certified Adaptive AUTOSAR stack

Qorix has successfully achieved TÜV SÜD certification for its Adaptive AUTOSAR stack, confirming compliance with ISO 26262

Qorix, a global provider of safety-critical middleware for software-defined vehicles, has successfully achieved TÜV SÜD certification for its Adaptive AUTOSAR stack, confirming compliance with ISO 26262 up to Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL B).

The certification applies to the Qorix Developer tooling, which plays a central role in configuring, validating, and deploying safety-relevant software components in Adaptive AUTOSAR environments. This milestone makes Qorix one of the few companies in the automotive industry to hold TÜV certification for an Adaptive stack – a significant achievement, given the architectural complexity and service-oriented nature of Adaptive platforms.

“Achieving ISO 26262 ASIL-B certification for Qorix Adaptive is a significant technical and strategic milestone,” said Dr. Nico Hartmann, Qorix’s CTO. “This certification demonstrates that Qorix develops and delivers adaptive middleware as a certified basis for safety-critical series projects.”

With this certification, Qorix further strengthens its position as a technology partner for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers looking to implement scalable, safety-compliant solutions for high-performance compute domains in next-generation vehicle architectures.

Qorix also holds TÜV SÜD certification for its Classic AUTOSAR stack (ASIL D), reinforcing its end-to-end focus on functional safety – from Classic to Adaptive.

